Some Idiot Is Going To Shell Out Thousands For A Flamin' Hot Cheeto Shaped Like A Pokémon

There are plenty of stories about people shelling out ungodly amounts of money for collectible items that will do nothing more than hang on your wall and sit on a shelf and collect dust, however, I can still usually understand why people would want some of these things, even some of the dumber items.

I mean, if I had the money, I'd love to have a set of Orson Welles' old fat guy clothes.

But an item going up for auction is so bizarre, even I don't get its appeal: a Flamin' Hot Cheeto shaped like the Pokémon character Charizard.

Auction house Goldin's is selling the one-of-a-kind "Cheetozard" and the current highest bid is a cool $2,100.

Do you have any idea how many Cheetos this can buy you?

To each their own, but I can't figure this one out.

I mean, I was born in the dead center of the 1990s, which means I'm the right age to be a kid right in the middle of Pokémon fever. I had the games, I had the shirts, I had the bedspread.

Still, even at my Pokémon-iest, I don't think I'd have any interest in a puffed-up piece of cornmeal that looks kind of like one of the characters if you squint and look at it from the right angle.

However, I'm glad that foods that look like things are making a comeback. I thought it was a phenomenon that had been dead for decades.

Like, I knew some old lady would go on The Tonight Show with her collection of chips that look like Ethel Merman or whatever, but I thought the moment the internet came into being, that was over.

I guess not! I guess not only is it here to stay, but the world of foods that kind of look like things is also pretty lucrative.