Allow Kate Hudson Shaking It In A Bikini To Introduce You To The Latest Soul-Sucking Social Media Trend

If you're like me, you're not exactly up on all the latest social media trends. Having said that, I am open to dipping my toes into the soul-sucking waters every now and again.

Not to necessarily participate in the trends, but let's say there is a particular part of the trend or a trend submission that happens to catch my eye.

Like, for example, Kate Hudson strutting around in a bikini. Now that I may stop and observe. It is part of the job description as difficult as fulfilling the duties can be at times.

I can’t keep scrolling and pretend that I didn’t see anything. Then, once I've been sucked in, I have to find out what this trend is all about. This particular trend, called "Unfortunately I do love," is evidently taking off on TikTok.

It requires the song Rocky Mountain Way by Joe Walsh to be playing and a list of confessions about yourself that is described as users "reclaiming their least appealing attributes and guilty pleasures."

Whatever the hell that means. As for Kate, her list of her least appealing attributes and guilty pleasures are the following:

Ignoring my texts

Getting wine drunk

A microphone

A girls trip

Not wearing pants

Online shopping

Misplacing my phone

Dancing in public

A filthy martini

She added another in the caption of her video that reads, "And rewatching my own videos." Did she reclaim her least appealing attributes and guilty pleasures?

I don’t have a clue. Kate did accomplish going viral with the trend and introducing people like me (in her age range, by the way) to what the kids are up to.

And she did so by revealing her least appealing attributes are a decent weekend for some of us. Who doesn’t want to spend a weekend getting wine drunk and ignoring their texts without any pants on while shopping online?

Celebrities really are just like the rest of us.