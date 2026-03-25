Alleged Illegal Immigrant Murderer Receives Apology From Woke Student Newspaper

A Chicago student newspaper issues an apology to an alleged murderer for calling him an "illegal immigrant" in a story on his arrest.

It wasn't that long ago when beloved Chicago luminaries such as Barack Obama would freely use the words "illegal immigrants" in a sentence to describe…illegals.

Then the woke mob determined that such words were mean and demeaning. Now here we are in 2026 with 18-year-old Loyola (Chicago) University college student Sheridan Gorman dead and a college newspaper apologizing for using "illegal immigrant" to describe the alleged gunman, Jose Medina from Venezuela, who pumped a bullet into the student's head, according to authorities.

Lilli Malone, the editor of The Phoenix, wrote in an editor's note, that the media outlet she manages, had made a big mistake using "illegal" to describe the alleged murderer.

"No human’s existence is illegal, and we quickly changed our wording to reflect that," Malone wrote in her editor's note while acknowledging the paper had used words that could "harm" "affected community members."

Say what?

Citing that the use of "illegal immigrants" doesn't "align" with Associated Press style, Malone went on to bend a knee to illegals. She went full woke as she apologized to all potential illegal alien murderers.

Lilli and her staff will never insult you with such language. You have her word on it.

"We acknowledge the harm such language can cause and the power and importance of the words we choose to use. We deeply regret these errors, and we’re committed to continuing the high standards we hold for ourselves as journalists and members of the Loyola, Rogers Park and Chicago communities," she wrote.

This notion that no human is illegal on stolen land is the same language woke LIB Billie Eilish told us at the Grammys. By the way, she's still living on the stolen land. She didn't give it back.

'No human's existence is illegal?'

Give me a break with the woke speak.

Lilli should try telling that to the parents of Sheridan Gorman. Use that exact line. Say it to their faces.

"Someone made a deliberate choice that stole our daughter and forever changed our family," Gorman’s parents said via a statement. "We are demanding answers, and we will not stop until the person responsible is identified and brought to justice."

As a bonus, The Phoenix won't identity Gorman as a freshman because the wokes believe gender-neutral language should be used to promote inclusivity and indicate that they're down with the cause, the LIB movement.

It's all so sickening.

"Today, there are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants here in the United States. Some crossed the border illegally. Others avoid immigration laws by overstaying their visas. Regardless of how they came, the overwhelming majority of these folks are just trying to earn a living and provide for their families," Obama said to a round of LIB applause in 2011.



"But we have to acknowledge they’ve broken the rules. They’ve cut in front of the line. And what is also true is that the presence of so many illegal immigrants makes a mockery of all those who are trying to immigrate legally."

Now? Such language results in apologies to alleged murderers. Let that sink in.

Lilli should go back and read how America used to talk about illegal immigration when it had a spine.

She can start with this speech from the Deporter-In-Chief.