Tribe Says Billie Eilish Lives On Its 'Ancestral Land' After Grammys Speech

“Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property."

During the Grammys on Sunday, Billie Eilish declared that "no one is illegal on stolen land" in protest of ICE. Later that night, she returned home to her $3 million Los Angeles mansion, which sits, by definition, on stolen land.

A member of the Tongva tribe responded to Eilish’s comments, noting that her home is located on the tribe’s ancestral property.

"Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property. We do value instances when public figures provide visibility to the true history of this country," a Tongva spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

"It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced so the public understands that the greater Los Angeles Basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory," the spokesperson added.

The tribe member has a point. If Eilish is going to assume the role of moral authority on stolen land, she should at least acknowledge the people whose land she believes was unjustly conquered.

Even so, the hypocrisy is cringe. Unless Eilish plans to let members of the Tongva tribe live in her mansion, she is simply signaling her virtue.

Celebrities who decry "stolen land" while living comfortably on it are no different from limousine white liberals who champion DEI but would never give up their cushy jobs to a racial minority.

It all feels phony and contrived.

These celebrities and athletes are not nearly as empathetic as they claim to be. Many of them treat perceived injustice as a branding opportunity, a way to show that they represent the more marketable side of the cultural divide.

In actuality, they are unconcerned about those beneath them. According to independent journalist Manny Marotta, Eilish is "worth $50 million and has given $0.00 to the original inhabitants of this ‘stolen land.’"

We suspect she has never even heard of the Tongva tribe.