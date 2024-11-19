Alleged Drunk Driver Takes Police Chase Through A Parking Lot With An Open Container In Her Hand

Wild video out of Texas shows the arrest of an alleged drunk driver who took the police chase through the parking lot of a shopping center. The woman can be seen holding an open container in one hand as she makes her way up and down the rows of parked cars.

The video started making the rounds on social media last week for obvious reasons. It's not every day that you see a police chase in a parking lot. We now have the details surrounding the police chase and the arrest that followed.

Before she's finally stopped and arrested, 37-year-old Audrey Marie Schneider can be seen hitting other vehicles in the parking lot, backing her SUV into the police SUVs that were giving chase, and driving over a curb with an open container in hand.

It most definitely wasn’t what anyone in the busy parking lot last Thursday afternoon expected to witness. It all started when a state trooper attempted to pull her over for a traffic violation in Comal County, Texas, near San Antonio.

Instead of pulling over, Schneider opted for a police chase that took place between Comal and Bexar counties. After her joyride around the parking lot came to an end, she reportedly ran into a salon in the shopping center barefoot.

The police chase through a parking lot with an alleged drunk driver could have had a much different ending

A trooper caught up with her and was allegedly assaulted as he placed her under arrest. She faces several charges, from evading arrest to aggravated assault on a public servant, and driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.

KSAT 12 News reports that this isn't Schneider's first alcohol-related arrest. In 2017, she faced a charge of obstruction of a highway while intoxicated. That charge was later dismissed due to her being granted deferred adjudication.

This police chase turned parking lot joyride with an open container in hand could have had a much different ending. One where she's not dancing her way into the back of a police vehicle.