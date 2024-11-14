Drunken Golf Cart Ride Ends In Disaster When Driver Jumps A Curb & Faceplants On The Sidewalk

Tooling around in a golf cart isn’t an open invitation to drink as much alcohol as you'd like. Granted, golf carts tend to give off that impression, but they can be just as difficult to control as any other vehicle.

One too many drinks and all of a sudden you're driving over curbs then sending yourself flying through the air. Nobody wants to faceplant on concrete after a few seconds worth of a joyride.

That's what appears to have happened here. The man is off to a rough start out of the gate. He tries to jog over to his golf cart and runs into it before making it to the driver's seat.

He falls back on one of the backseats and for a split second it looks like he's about to make the right call to sober up before taking the wheel. That's not what he decides to do. He ignores everyone and hops into the driver's seat.

A woman who was following behind him holding his hat as he made his way over to the golf cart tried some last-second pleas to get him to wait a few minutes before driving off.

She can be heard saying to him, "Sit here for a while… I need you to calm down. You're bleeding, your face is bleeding, you don't need to be driving. You're gonna hurt somebody, and then they're gonna put you in jail. So I want you to just sit here"

Jumping curbs with a golf cart is a great way to spend your retirement

She tried her best, but he wasn’t listening. He grabbed his hat off the passenger seat, put it on his head, started the golf cart and put it in gear.

The man then drove over the curb in front of the golf cart then made his way toward the road. He went over some flowers then misjudged his turn, slammed into the curb on the other side of the road and went flying through the air.

A faceplant put an end to the ride and the onlookers decided to grab the keys while they had a chance and call an ambulance for the driver. Between the alcohol and the probable head trauma, he had finally had enough.

We should all hope for as much excitement as this guy had when we retire. Forget shuffleboard, I want to jump golf carts while I'm collecting social security.