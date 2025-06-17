All This Woman Wanted For Her 102nd Birthday Was A Stripper

Her secret to longevity is booze every night and strippers on her birthday.

What do you get someone for their 102nd birthday? The only answer to that question is you get them whatever the hell they want. Even if they ask for a stripper.

Which is exactly what Gwyneth Griffiths in Swansea, Wales asked for recently for her birthday. She's described as a "feisty and spirited" woman who is far from slowing down.

All she wanted for her birthday this year was some wholesome entertainment in the form of a stripper. Is that too much to ask from the nursing home she resides in? Absolutely not.

Griffiths' request came in the form of a wish that each of the 22 residents of the Hawthorn Court Care Home were invited to make on a "wishing tree," according to Wales Online.

She wrote, "It is my birthday coming up, so I would like a stripper." The staff went about making the arrangements to make this centenarian's wish for a "butler in the buff" come true.

The manager of the nursing home wasn’t at all surprised by the wish. She said, "It's Gwyneth to a T... she is one hell of a woman!"

One of her children says that when she was younger she was a very quiet and mild-mannered woman. She was much more reserved than she is today.

Let's get Gwyneth two strippers next year when she celebrates 103

Who can blame her? The newer, and some might even say improved, Gwyneth Griffiths is known to the staff as the "Queen" of the home. Her son thinks dementia changed her, but it's never been officially diagnosed.

"It's funny to see the changes," he said. "As I said, she wouldn't say 'bloody' growing up, but now you can't get anything out of her that doesn't start with ‘effing this, effing that.’"

Dropping F-bombs isn’t the only change that has developed over the last several years. She also has an appetite for "fun and boldness," which made the birthday stripper request possible in the first place.

As with anyone who lives this long, people want to know the secret to her longevity. Griffiths' secret is her Baileys and her brandy, which she drinks every night.

What a beautiful story. It wouldn’t be complete, however, without this quote from her son. He said of his conversation with his mom about her birthday stripper, "When I spoke to her about it she told me: 'I hope I get a cheeky pinch of his bum!'"