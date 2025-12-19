All Hell Breaks Loose At Chipotle As Customer Attacks Workers

What in the Waffle House is going on at Chipotle?

America, we may have a problem. A day after we learned about a brutal beating handed out by a woman on a man at a Planet Fitness in Miami, Florida, now comes this video out of West Hartford, Connecticut of all hell breaking loose at a Chipotle.

Cops say they're investigating this beef that reportedly involved two customers and several workers who decided to defend their fast-casual turf.

Let's get to the action:

Not surprisingly, a survey conducted by the IW Group earlier this year found that 53% of Americans say society is uncivil while just 26% see things as civil. "Respondents were more than twice as likely to call it "extremely uncivil" (18%) as "extremely civil" (7%)," the study found.

More from the study:

Only 30% said most people can be trusted

Only 43% said they believe people are generally kind

Only 50% say they believe most people try to do the right thing

Now let's talk about rude people. In March, Pew Research found that "Nearly half of U.S. adults (47%) say the way people behave in public these days is ruder than before the COVID-19 pandemic." As for regularly rude behavior, 34% of those surveyed report they "almost always or often" see people behaving like animals out in public.

While there's no data on how many people have seen someone beat up Chipotle or Planet fitness workers, 84% of those surveyed "say it’s very or somewhat easy for them personally to know what’s appropriate to do in public these days."

Now we have to figure out why those 16% want to beat up burrito engineers or someone who wipes off gym equipment.

Imagine trying to go out to get a bite to eat and you have these animals grabbing wigs and throwing haymakers. How do you stop this stuff at this point in the American Experience?