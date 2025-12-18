Wild Video Shows Florida Woman Brutally Attacking Planet Fitness Worker

Someone hit the lunk alarm.

All hell broke loose at a Miami, Florida Planet Fitness last week as a woman launched a brutal attack on a worker while a camera was rolling at the location in the Little Havana neighborhood.

Let's go ahead and forget all about "No Judgement Zone" thing that Planet Fitness is famous for. This was an absolute assault, based on what we're seeing in the video. Police see it the same way. They arrested Kiara Bryant, 35, on charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

Police say Bryant was causing problems in the locker room and lost it when a male employee decided to play the lunk alarm card. The employee reportedly told the woman to settle down and that's when we got this:

Police added, in its statement, that "the victim pushed [Bryant] back and away from him with both hands in self-defense twice and she was being constantly aggressive towards him while balling her fists."

Why didn't the worker fight back? Remember, the second you fight back, corporate America will likely find a replacement for your position

That said, the employee must sure love his job because he showed great restraint not defending himself after that spinning backfist.

America reacts to the Planet Fitness chaos