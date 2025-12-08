Alina Habba Triggers The Libs In A Tight Christmas Dress, Nancy Mace Stuns The Internet & Pete Carroll's Kick

Also, is this the most insufferable woman on the planet?

Here we are, boys and girls. Second week of December. We've only got a couple of these left until the big day. The BIG day.

That's right. We're less than three weeks out. By the time Thursday gets here, we'll be at the two-week warning.

If you're ordering gifts – and that's all of you – get them ordered NOW. If you wait till next week, it's too late. They won't be here on time. I've seen it 100 times. I do it every year. Last Christmas Eve, I found myself at a MALL.

A mall!

Don't be like me. Get it done. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Alina Habba starts the week off by rocking MAGA in a red dress.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Pete Carroll had Raiders +8.5, the Chiefs are COOKED, and Nancy Mace's hand placement rocked the internet on Saturday. We'll do a deep dive, naturally.

Grab you a brownie for National Brownie Day, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Nancy Mace has the internet streets TALKING today

I don't really have anything outlandish to say about brownies. They're just solid. Nobody doesn't like a brownie. But also, nobody goes out of their way to get one. When they're available, we eat them. But, if they're surrounded by something better, they're always going to lose out.

They're sort of like the "We're the Millers" of the dessert table. If it's on, I'll watch it. But if "Mrs. Doubtfire" is also on at the same time, I'm clearly flipping over to that.

And if you needed to know how I spent my Friday night, now you know!

What an odd way to start class. Didn't see it coming. But, that's why we win awards.

OK, let's check in with Nancy Mace, who posted this little photo to Instagram over the weekend and sent the internet into a tailspin:

What a weekend of #content!

Whoaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! Look at that hand placement! You thought it. I thought it. All of Instagram thought it. Let's dig into a few comments:

Is Nancy pregnant?

Pregnant? Congrats!!🎉

Congratulations! Can't wait to find out who the baby daddy is.

Pregnant with baby number 3 congrats!!!!

Nancy. Congratulations on your pregnancy

Congratulations. When are you due?

Is Nancy knocked up?

I'm 32. All my friends are either pregnant with baby No. 1, 2 or 3 right now. I see these announcements all the time on Facebook. I know what they look like.

I'm not saying Nancy's pregnant. I'm just saying the picture looks familiar. That's all.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a massive weekend of football. Notre Dame seems well today!

Alina, Pete & is this the most insufferable Lib on the planet?

What a weekend. What a way to end it last night. The Chiefs are toast. I can't believe they have the same record as my awful Dolphins. What a weird NFL season.

Couple thoughts …

1. Why did Daniel Jones walk to the locker room? I was genuinely confused.

2. I finally hit an anytime touchdown parlay yesterday! There is no greater feeling than watching your final leg hit while sitting 10 deep at a bar. Thank you, Josh Allen.

3. Speaking of that bar … we have any Orlando students in class today? I met a buddy at Tom's Watch Bar in Orlando for the 1 p.m. games yesterday, and it might be the greatest place I've ever been to. Just insane:

I know it's a chain, but I've literally never heard of it until yesterday. Easily the best spot I've ever watched football. Cashing a $100 ticket obviously didn't hurt, either.

4. Notre Dame quitting is objectively hilarious. Honestly, though, I'd probably do the same. Bowl games mean nothing anymore. Haven't for a while. What's the point? Still, it's a bad look.

5. I think the committee got everything right except Alabama. How did they not drop at least ONE SPOT after Georgia put belt to ass in the SEC title game? I don't quite get that one.

With the way ‘Bama’s played the last month, coupled with that sort of loss, they probably deserved to be moved out all together. But, that ain't gonna help TV ratings.

6. James Madison will be my team moving forward. Dad went there. Grandma went there, back when it was just "Madison College." Go Dukes!

OK, rapid-fire time on this second Monday of December. The intolerable, insufferable, insanely jealous Jennifer Welch bats leadoff!

What a disgusting pig this Jennifer Welch is. Just a vile woman. There is nothing – and I mean NOTHING – worse than a bitter, liberal white woman. Nothing. God, they're just so insufferable. So vile. So nasty.

So ugly.

Mainly, ugly.

Next? Pete Carroll … what are you DOING here?

Look, I'm not going to sit here and accuse Pete Carroll of being in bed with Vegas. But my God, what a sequence. What in the hell was the point of attempting the field goal with four seconds left? Obviously, they'll say he was trying to make it with 1 second left. OK. Fine. I guess?

And then what? You recover the onside kick and the second it touches someone that second ticks off? Your only hope, I guess, is to recover it and take it back for a score? I've seen it happen, so I reckon there's a precedent for it, but still … not great!

Remember, Vegas always wins … even when they lose!

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. Let's have a big one.

Take us into it, Alina.

