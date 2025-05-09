Alina Habba In A Tiny Red Dress Has MAGA Barking, AT&T Lily In Fatigues & Surprise, A Race-Baiting NBA Lib!

The Libs let us A) get an American pope, which I'm sure they hate, and B) get to ANOTHER weekend. Idiots! They can't catch a break nowadays! How much losing can one insufferable party take?

I hope we find out!

Anyway, it's a big day in the Dean house. Night 2 of sleep training was an out-of-body experience. In the crib at 7:30. Asleep by 7:50.

And … that was it. Just like that. He woke up briefly at 4:45. Put himself back to sleep a few minutes later. And slept until nearly 7. I've never seen anything like it.

I went to sleep in my own bed. Woke up in my own bed. Didn't get up in the middle of the night, beyond taking a leak at 3.

Shocking stuff. Was it a fluke? Maybe. We'll find out tonight. But brother, we are feeling REFRESHED today. Let's end the week strong, boys and girls.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we close out the spring in a tiny red dress with Alina Habba, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best #content from a big week full of it, Draymond Green pulling out the 'ol race card after acting like a buffoon yet again, AT&T Lily in fatigues, and UNC is doing the right thing and backing our girl, JordOn Hudson.

I know all the haters are out for blood right now. I know some of them reside here at OutKick. I think Hookstead wants JordOn fed to the wolves at this point.

But we're #TeamJorDon in this class, at least when my ass is teaching it. I won't stand for slander. True love will win in the end.

(or it'll all crash and burn in spectacular fashion!)

Grab you whatever the hell you need to get you over the finish line this week, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

I hate to start a Friday class with NBA talk, but …

… insufferable Draymond Green has left me no choice. Sorry, folks. Just bear with me for a bit.

So, this guy is just the worst. I hate the NBA, obviously. Didn't used to, but it's been a shell of itself since around 2004. And honestly, I think Draymond's a dude I would've actually loved back in the day, because he's a no-nonsense guy who you'd probably like in a foxhole with you down the stretch.

But when he says crap like this, I just cannot take it:

I mean, my God. Seriously, piss allllll the way off, Draymond. This guy is NUTS. Seriously, he may actually be nuts. Look at that body language. Psycho stuff.

But the race-baiting and victim-playing cards need to be put back in the deck, ASAP. I said it yesterday about Ellen, and I'll say it again here: Libs, nowadays, have their heads stuffed so far up their own tuchas' that I don't even know how they see straight anymore.

No, Draymond. We're not trying to make you out to be an angry black guy. You've done that to yourself, you moron. I don't watch the NBA because I value my sanity, but the only time I ever – EVER – hear Draymond Green's name is when he A) decks someone, or B) gets tossed from a game. That's it!

Maybe stop acting like a lunatic, and we'll stop treating you like one. I mean, just WATCH this:

What a week of #content!

Again, I don't hate that style of play. I grew up in the 90s and early-2000s, back when basketball was actually watchable. This sort of game would've played back then, easily.

The difference? Nobody was shouting ‘RACISM!’ about it after the fact. They just took their medicine and moved on. Like MEN!

God, this dude is the worst. Typical lib behavior.

OK, let's cleanse ourselves of that pile of garbage and get to the best #content from a week FULL of it.

You're batting leadoff, MSNBC!

Alina, sleep trials & JordOn!

Whew! What a week. You guys brought it strong, yet again. Hit all the right notes. Invited all the right friends. Got the SEO map lighting up all green on a Friday in May.

Couple thoughts …

1. What are we seeing out there in terms of gas prices? CNBC says we're down 11% right now. I think I was clocked at around $2.85 recently. Let me know.

2. Jennifer Aniston's stalker? Wild story. Guy rammed his PT Cruiser into her Bel-Air gate.

By the way … the PT Cruiser is a great car. What a throwback! My mom had one back in the day when they were all the rage. I haven't seen one in years. But they were the car back around 2006.

3. Hooters Gianna with John Daly? Elite pairing.

4. AT&T Lily in fatigues? Sure, why not?

5. Does anywhere here actually know what a Pope does? The First Lady and I were talking last night, and both realized we really have no clue. He's sort of like the Cloud for an iPhone. You don't know how it works, but you know it's there.

OK, rapid-fire time because I've got another sleep training nap coming up. Speaking of, let's head back to the mailbox, because this one has struck a nerve all week.

From Gerard W:

Put your baby down for bed before he falls asleep. Just look at a stopwatch when he starts screaming bloody murder. I promise he will only scream for a few minutes and will settle down. He may whimper for a few more, but he will be fine.

The screaming will get shorter quickly, and he will fall asleep on his own in no time. We did this with all our children starting at 3 or 4 months. They always fell asleep on their own and NEVER slept in our beds. The key is looking at that stop watch. Good luck!

Thanks, Gerard! I do happen to time each session, and you are correct. Night 1 it took over an hour for him to fall asleep after putting him down. Last night? 20 minutes. Anxious to see what tonight has in store for us. Strap in.

And, from Wes P:

Our one-year-old has been a terrible sleeper his entire life. I think I can count on two hands the number of times he's slept through the night.

I blame the NICU stay -- waking him every 3 hours to change, feed, and check his temp the first 2 weeks of his life. Letting your kid cry it out is hard, and we are trying to call his bluff and get him off night feedings.

Listening to your kid scream for 45 minutes with a pillow over your head like I did last night is just brutal. I swear he has more stamina than our first one did. A few nights of crying it out with our first kid, and he was good to go. The little one is a lot tougher. But keep the faith. It will eventually get better. Just know there are those of us out here who can sympathize!

I also received an update this morning from Wes that his kid made it until 5:15. Let's go! At this rate, Wes and I will be back to mindlessly scrolling our phones for hours on the couch at night in no time! And we'll be doing it in peace and quiet!

--

Couple more on the way out. First up? As I said earlier, I stand with JordOn and Bill. Firmly. That's a love story I've been monitoring since last summer, and now it's going through a rough patch.

UNC walked back a report earlier today that they were banning JordOn from all facilities, and I was glad to see it.

Stay strong, Tar Heel Nation! #DoYourJob.

PS: ELITE move here from an absolute legend of the game himself, Urban Meyer!

We stand with Bill, JordOn, and Urban!

OK, that's it for today – and this week. Good work all around. Spring is coming to an end. May is here. Summer is right around the corner.

Take us there, Alina Habba. God bless.

