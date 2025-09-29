Alina Habba In Cheetah-Print Has Libs Melting, Landry Kiffin Dominates Oxford & Did The Braves Kill The Chop?

You wanna know how I found out this morning just how different a phase of life I'm in right now? The ‘dad-on-vacation-with-two-kids-plus-8-other-cousins-and-just-trying-to-survive’ phase?

I didn't even find out last night's Cowboys-Packers game ended in a tie until around 8:30 this morning. After pumping out my lesson plan for MMPS class right down the hall – go check it out after hours! – I thought, OK, time to get Nightcaps going. It's gonna be a long day, and I need this class to run smoothly.

"Hey, did the Packers end up winning last night? It was 13-2 last I checked."

*Opened up ESPN scoreboard*

"…. huh?"

Yeah, so, that's where my head's been at all weekend. While Scott Hanson was finishing up his second Witching Hour yesterday, I was running the bases with my daughter at Truist Park. Sure, I had to wait in line for an hour after the game ended, but I'd do it again in a heartbeat. Different worlds. Different phases of life. Let's have a week.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Landry Kiffin makes her class debut after a huge weekend in Oxford.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big weekend of #content, Jaxson Dart is already my favorite NFL QB of all time after one start, Alina Habba in cheetah-print has Libs seething & Robert Saleh vs. Liam Coen is maybe the biggest mismatch of all time. What a moment that was yesterday.

Grab you a coffee for National Coffee Day, make it Irish because we have two awful Monday Night games to suffer through tonight, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Braves, FSU & what a RUSH!

Before we jump into the week, I need to go ahead and give credit to the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park. My first real time at The Battery this weekend – with kids – and it's pretty clear that all MLB stadiums should go ahead and adopt this model.

- It's basically a mini-Vegas

- you can just walk from bar to bar — restaurant to restaurant — with drinks in hand. Every restaurant has a street window to order from. It's all within 900 feet of the stadium.

- The Green is just a giant turf field right in front of the stadium entrance where kids can run around with no real consequences/the fear of getting run over. Amazing.

- if you want Mexican food, you can get it. If you want BBQ, you can get it. If you want sushi, burgers, a margarita and a corn dog, you can get all of it within a few steps. And then you go to a sports bar with enough arcade games/bowling alleys to keep the kids busy for a month. And then you can walk into a ballgame.

The park itself doesn't have the lore or mystique of a Fenway, where I've been a billion times, but everything else? Easy call.

Remember when woke MLB stole the All-Star game from Atlanta a few years back? Seeing it all up close makes that dumb time period even dumber. Morons.

Anyway, for a three-game Pirates-Braves series to end the year when both teams were 400 games out of it – on a college football Saturday AND NFL Sunday – I'd do it again. Good work to all involved.

OK, let's get class going now. Related to absolutely nothing (well, I'll try to tie it in here in a second), how about the FSU-Virginia ending from Friday night?

What a weekend of #content!

OK, here's how I semi-tie it in …

1. Both the Braves and Seminoles are known for the chop, right? It's electric. One of the best things in sports. I found out this weekend here in Atlanta that they just … don't do it anymore? What's going on here?

Oh, they still kinda-sorta do it. They START it. But they never actually finish it. They don't play the actual music. They start playing the chop-music, and then they kill it every single time before the music actually starts.

And it's because, I assume, the Libs have defined it as woke over the years, right? It's racist. So, they've just decided to half-measure it and do their best to toe the line? Either kill it or don't, Braves. Come on. This is silly.

2. Everyone is calling to officially ban field-storming after FSU's receiver seemingly got swallowed whole, which I guess is fair seeing as he may or may not be dead. (He's not, don't worry). Still, it's not a great look, but come on – how are you enforcing any sort of ban? Ain't happening. Not possible. Good luck.

OK, #content time!

Landry, Jaxson & Liam, oh my!

Excellent weekend. What a way to end September. Couple thoughts …

1. Trish at my Red Sox game last Friday? Electric. We've got playoff baseball starting tomorrow through Thursday, but I do find it odd that MLB has games starting every day at 1 p.m. What's that all about? How are we supposed to grow the game when we're throwing October baseball on the TV at 1 p.m. on a Tuesday? Odd.

2. Feel like we all should be rooting for a Sox-Reds World Series for nostalgia reasons, right? Anyone – and I mean anyone – but the Dodgers and Yankees. Please.

3. Alina sending a message loud and clear to the Libs. No idea what it is, but I like it regardless.

4. Jaxson Dart? Yeah, let's start there.

It's rapid-fire time on this final Monday of September!

What a START from my guy! I've been begging the Giants to start this dude for weeks now, and he was incredible. Sharing pictures of Madison Beer the night before was diabolical, and then he backed it up on the field. I wanted the Dolphins to draft him so badly last April.

Instead, we have some terrible QB in Tua's uniform starting for us, and we're about to look like BUNS on Monday Night Football. Can't wait!

Next? Anyone see this little interaction after the Jags-Niners game yesterday? What a SCENE:

YES! Inject it into my veins! Love when head coaches get into it. Doesn't happen a ton, but when it does, it's usually electric.

PS: Liam vs. Robert Saleh? I don't think there's a timeline that exists where Liam Coen wins that battle.

OK, that's it for today. Great start to the week. Great end to September. Bring on October. Best month of the year.

Take us into it, Landry Kiffin!

