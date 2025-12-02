Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Might Have Found Her Calling Sharing Workout Tips In Her Underwear

Hand up, I didn’t know a lot about Hilaria Baldwin before today other than she's married to Alec Baldwin, and she's 26 years younger than he is. I did know that she hilariously used to fake a Spanish accent despite being from Massachusetts.

There's also the possibility, according to OutKick's own Zach Dean, that she might be the single-worst person in America. Other than that, I didn’t know a lot about her.

So I spent a few minutes in my Big J suspenders doing a little research on her after a workout video she posted on Instagram started making the rounds. This mom of seven is a busy woman. She's got a lot going on.

According to Google's AI, Hilaria is an American yoga instructor, an entrepreneur, a podcaster, and an author who made an appearance recently on Dancing with the Stars.

Like I said, she's got a lot going on. But are any of those different endeavors her true calling? That's when the Big J tobacco pipe came out. I needed to do some thinking.

Could Hilaria have stumbled into something with that workout video she put together in her underwear on the floor of her bedroom? She just might have.

Hilaria’s New Fitness Content is Less Yoga Instructor, More Retro Fitness Babe

A little more research on my part, credit to me, found that this wasn’t a one-hit wonder situation. The video that stole the internet's imagination, if only for a moment, wasn’t a fluke. It was actually the second one she had posted over the last several days.

The day before her "Legs, butt, abs and lower back" workout tutorial made its way onto Instagram, Hilaria was "Carving out that line between the bottom of the butt and the back of the leg."

"Carving out that line between the bottom of the butt and the back of the leg. I’m trying to get out of the business of overexplaining but I chose to wear this to show the actions better," she wrote along with a video that she's disabled embedding on.

"Also check out @retro_fitness_babes if you want to see how the ogs dressed…totally more revealing. The women on that page are what made me want to teach fitness growing up. So inspiring."

It's another sign that this underwear fitness is her calling. The content, the clearly defined goals of the videos, and the shout-out to the OGs are all perfectly done.

The only suggestions I have are to keep doing them, turn on the embeds, and go ahead and let the accent fly. I can't express how funny I find that. Tossing in some humor with the otherwise serious business will bring it all together nicely.