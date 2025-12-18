Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Has Done It Again, She's Definitely Found Her Calling Working Out In Her Underwear

Hilaria Baldwin is back doing what she was born to do, working out in her underwear on the floor of her bedroom. Earlier this month, she went viral handing out workout tips from the comfort of her bedroom with very little on.

She had gone back-to-back proving that she was more than the Right Said Fred of underwear workouts. Even if it was accidental, she had found something. Something repeatable that she could pull out whenever she wanted.

I was pressed into action that day. I did my research and decided to monitor the situation. Since then, Hilaria has continued to grind with her bedroom floor routines. She knew she had found something.

With Christmas and New Years headed our way over the next two weeks, it was time for another butt workout. Not just any butt workout, but one that included the hammies and triceps and a "reminder to keep moving through the holidays."

"Moving even just a little every day makes such a difference. Do 10 on each side then 10 pushups. 3 sets," Hilaria captioned the video that cemented her workout content as her calling.

Hilaria Baldwin’s Strategy: Stay Ready for Whatever Comes Next

That is what the content pros call keeping the momentum going. Find something that works, put it on repeat, and start figuring out what's next.

Keep the jab out there so you're always aware that she's there, then boom an overhand right that you knew was eventually coming, but still stops you dead in your tracks.

That's what the best of the best do. The reality is that the 26-year age difference with Alec is going to catch up to them one day. This is a way to stay ready for when that day comes.

The accent is fun (I'm a fan), but it's not going to cut it. Strong content will though. Hilaria Baldwin has found that with workouts everyone can enjoy.