Nasty Alec Baldwin Makes Insane Civil War Claim, Pushes Fear Porn: WATCH

Alec Baldwin clearly isn't living in reality when it comes to politics in America.

Baldwin has a history of saying and doing insanely stupid things. He once remarked about President Donald Trump being beaten like Rodney King, threatened to snap a comedian's neck for making fun of him and, most infamously, accidentally shot and killed a woman on the set of the movie "Rust."

He needs to go outside and get some fresh air. Instead of doing that, he's comically spreading fear porn on Instagram.

Alec Baldwin suggests America might be near a civil war.

The actor hopped on Instagram Tuesday night with a message for his followers that was downright bizarre.

He claimed America is in a similar environment to the one we found ourselves in prior to the Civil War.

Yes, Alec Baldwin thinks the USA is in "a pre-civil war culture now."

I couldn't make up this level of derangement if I tried. Watch his rambling rant below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People who talk about America being near a civil war are so stupid that it's honestly mind-boggling. The Civil War pitted two distinct regions of the country against each other. It was the Union against the Confederacy, and the latter had its own government that split off.

Anyone who pushes a civil war narrative should be asked one simple question:

"Who is going to shoot who?"

While we clearly have red and blue states, everything is intermingled. Democrats and Republicans live in the same neighborhoods.

Are we supposed to believe people are going to start murdering the people they live next to? Give me a break. That's not going to happen.

Also, it's simply not true that America is now more fractured than ever before. The Civil Rights era and the Vietnam War backlash, I would argue, were significantly more polarizing than anything we've experienced in modern times.

Poor economics can also fracture society, and the USA cruised through the Great Depression without breaking apart.

Go get some fresh air, Alec. Life isn't that bad, and America is nowhere near having a second Civil War. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.