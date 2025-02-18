Incredibly Rare Animal Caught On Video In The Wild, Footage Is Stunning: WATCH

An incredible video is going viral of an albino deer.

While most of our hunting content here at OutKick revolves around big bucks getting bagged and tagged, we also enjoy a nice change of pace from time to time.

That's exactly what we have today, and it's 100% worth checking out.

Albino deer goes viral.

Buckmasters recently shared a video of a hunter in a tree stand who spotted a gorgeous albino doe strolling through the woods.

Albino deer are incredibly rare. Seeing one out in the wild almost never happens. It's only ever happened to me once.

Albino deer are incredibly rare. Seeing one out in the wild almost never happens. It's only ever happened to me once.

It's something you don't forget.

States have different laws on shooting albino deer, but from a personal perspective, there's no reason to ever shoot an albino deer.

They face enough challenges surviving in the wild. There's no need to smoke one, and I say that as someone who fully supports hunting and encourages it.

Sometimes, it's okay to let a thing of beauty walk away. While we're on the subject, check out the albino deer my brother-in-law spotted in late 2024 in a classified location in Wisconsin.

You simply never know what you're going to find in the wild. Also, rest easy. They obviously didn't shoot this one either.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest fun outdoors content as we have it.