Dirty Democrat Hack Trolled By Comedian Directly To His Face: WATCH

Adam Friedland exposed Harry Sisson for not really understanding humor and comedy.

If you're an OutKick reader, there's a near 100% chance you know who Sisson is. He's a 22-year-old Democrat hack who defended President Joe Biden up until the day he dropped out of the race.

Once that happened, the liberal activist/content creator immediately pivoted by lavishing Kamala Harris with praise. The young man will say anything pro-Democrats, no matter how detached from reality it might be.

The dude is a complete clown, and we shouldn't be afraid to say it. The lack of testosterone in the video below needs to be studied.

Adam Friedland trolls Harry Sisson.

Now, you might not be familiar with Adam Friedland, unless you're on the younger side. He's an incredibly popular podcaster and comedian who is capable of roasting anyone he gets his sights on. He got his first mega-break with a podcast he created with Nick Mullen and Stavros Halkias.

Now, he hosts "The Adam Friedland Show" - an interview series where he plays an exaggerated character of himself.

He recently released an episode with Sisson, and he exposed him for not being able to answer basic questions, laugh at himself or understand a joke.

It's a classic example of somehow getting exposed the moment they talk to someone with a brain and some cleverness.

Below is another golden moment where Friedland's jokes seemingly fly over Sisson's head as he catches him in a word game.

You can catch the entire interview below.

This is what we like to call walking into a buzzsaw. To be clear, Friedland is no hero of the MAGA movement.

He's not conservative at all. He's incredibly liberal, and anyone who listens to his old podcast knows this to be a fact.

However, he is capable of doing something many liberals refuse to do:

Have fun and joke around.

The popular podcaster definitely seems like someone who would be a blast to get a beer with. Sisson, as proven every time he's in front of a camera, seems like the last person you'd want to hang out with.

The Democrat hack is a straight vibe killer. He couldn't even respond to a joke about Baby Gronk and Olivia Dunne. It's really not a mystery why the libs got wrecked in the 2024 election.

What do you think of the viral clips? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.