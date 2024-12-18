Democrat Brutally Roasted Over Embarrassing Photo With Hunter Biden

Liberal activist Harry Sisson got cooked Tuesday night on X.

Sisson made a name for himself defending President Joe Biden at all costs prior to the 46th POTUS dropping out of the race against President-elect Donald Trump.

No matter what Biden did, you could count on Sisson being there to offer some spin. He quickly pivoted to Vice President Kamala Harris once Biden dropped out.

Harry Sisson roasted over Hunter Biden photo.

It's been a tough time for Harry, and it got even worse Tuesday night. He posted a photo with Hunter Biden from what looked like a party at the White House.

"Got to meet Hunter Biden today! He’s awesome. The whole Biden family is amazing and I appreciate them a lot," Sisson captioned a photo on X.

You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, it didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in. People had plenty of jokes in response to the photo from Sisson.

This is certainly a bold strategy from Harry. Hunter Biden was pardoned by his dad after being convicted on federal firearms charges. Hunter also had federal tax issues and a past history of drug use.

He's been a major issue during Joe Biden's presidency. Nobody wants their son to become a huge distraction, but that's exactly what Hunter became for the current administration.

Now, Harry Sisson - a joke in the political world - is out here getting absolutely destroyed after declaring Hunter "awesome."

Staking your reputation to Hunter is certainly a very odd choice. A very odd choice, indeed.

What do you think of the reactions to the photo? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.