Ad Exec Takes Responsibility For Unsolicited Golden Shower Off A Florida Rooftop Bar, Gets Pre-Trial Deal

The rooftop bar incident we didn’t ask for finally has an update.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have an update to the unsolicited golden shower story. The one where we all learned that they do indeed expect you to walk all the way to the bathroom and not urinate off of rooftop bars in Florida.

Let's take a quick trip back to July at the rooftop bar called The Landing, where an early morning bathroom break landed a New York ad exec behind bars, shall we? Once we do that, we'll get all caught up on where things stand now.

Matthew Day, 30, had been accused of entering the rooftop bar and pulling his penis out of his shorts. Police say he was intoxicated when he then urinated onto the sidewalk below. Some innocent passersby ended up being "struck with urine."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

That's what you call an unsolicited golden shower. Day was hit with a disorderly conduct charge and was released from jail after posting the $500 bond.

Fast-forward to today and The Smoking Gun is reporting that we have that previously mentioned update on the case of the rooftop golden shower. The ad exec reached a pre-trial intervention agreement and the judge in the case has signed off on it.

We Rarely Get Closure, This Time We Did. Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate That.

Day has accepted responsibility for his unsolicited golden shower as part of the agreement. He will also perform 50 hours of community service, undergo "alcohol evaluation and counseling," and pay supervision and prosecution fees.

During the agreed-upon six-month term, he's not allowed in bars or clubs. I'm going to go out on the ledge of a Florida rooftop bar here and assume that he's also not allowed to urinate on strangers without permission either.

It's refreshing, isn't it? We didn’t just learn something together about rooftop bars in Florida and the expectations around urinating off of them. We got to, barring any unforeseen hiccups over the six months, see this one through to the end.

We don’t always get that full circle closure. Let's not take that for granted.