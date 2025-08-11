Actress Lily James Is Looking For Answers After Instagram Removed Her Wholesome Nude Post With Her Co-Stars

Lily James wants to know why Instagram took her blurry nude post down.

Lily James is on a mission. The 36-year-old actress is trying to get to the bottom of why Instagram removed one of her recent posts.

For those that don’t know who Lily James is, she played Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy - get some culture in your life please.

Anyway, back to the pressing matter and why we're all here. She wants answers for the deletion of her post, and she put on sunglasses and a low-cut top in search of answers.

Why did the social media company's censors believe that she had violated their guidelines? Are we to believe that you can’t share a moment in the Canadian wilderness in the nude holding hands with your co-stars?

It's a blurry picture of six women, who, as previously described, are naked holding hands standing in a circle. It's part of a post celebrating the competition of the upcoming movie Harmonia. A movie they had been on location to film.

Lily James did nothing wrong by posting a blurry nude of women standing in a circle holding hands, did she?

No harm, no foul. At the very least, you see a post like that, and you want to know more about this movie the ladies just wrapped up. It's movie promotion at its finest.

There's no place for it according to Instagram, which evidently deemed the post to have violated one of their rules. I find it hard to believe we're still playing these silly games with social media companies in 2025, but here we are.

You can't say this, you can't post that and all the rest. I'm with Lily James here and her hard-hitting investigative approach. She doesn’t want to be dealing with this.

The view in her post says it all. The sun is out, the mountains are setting the scene. She'd much rather be out in nature. Get the robot censors back in line.

Seriously, what are we doing if we can’t fully celebrate, both off and online, the completion of filming a movie by taking our clothes off and holding hands in a circle?