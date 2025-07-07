New Thriller Features Loaded Cast, Preview Is Wildly Intense: WATCH

"Relay" looks like it might be an interesting film.

Basic info:

Plot: In RELAY, Riz Ahmed plays a world-class "fixer" who specializes in brokering lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten their ruin. He keeps his identity a secret through meticulous planning and always follows an exacting set of rules. But when a message arrives one day from a potential client (Lily James), needing his protection just to stay alive, the rules quickly start to change.

Cast: Lily James, Riz Ahmed and Sam Worthington

Release date: August 21, 2025

"Relay" trailer released.

Does the plot of "Relay" sound interesting to you? It certainly does to me, and the trailer is simply outstanding.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This movie looks like it's going to be a fascinating ride. I'm also intrigued because Riz Ahmed plays a major role.

For those of you who might not know, he led the way in "The Night Of" on HBO back in 2016. That series was absolutely incredible and also very dark. It's a shame it doesn't get more recognition when we look back on great TV series.

Now, he's joining Sam Worthington and Lily James in a film about a woman on the run being hunted by elite forces.

Sold.

You don't have to say anything else to grab my interest. Sounds like my perfect kind of movie.

"Relay" comes out August 21st, and I'm adding it to my list. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.