Elizabeth Banks Has Her Legs Ready For 2026, Jadelyn Music Stops By & Stafford's MVP Chances Were Intercepted

Nobody blows a big lead like the Atlanta Falcons

I have to admit watching the Atlanta Falcons blow big leads is a lot of fun. 28-3 in Super Bowl 51 was pure poetry. On Monday night, they blew a 21-point halftime lead.

It was all Falcons in the first half, but by the time the 4th quarter rolled around, the Los Angeles Rams had erased the 21-0 deficit and had tied the game at 24.

Under normal circumstances, it would have been a magical night to watch the Rams leave Atlanta with a win. But these aren’t normal circumstances.

As a Panthers fan, a Falcons' win only improves Carolina's chances of winning the NFC South and getting into the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

A full 28-3 type of collapse against the Rams would have made Saturday's regular season finale against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay a winner takes all game. It wasn’t meant to be. Matthew Stafford had his chances at an MVP to throw away.

As it stands now, if the Panthers beat the Bucs, they win the NFC South and are back in the playoffs. If they lose and the Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Panthers would also win the NFC South.

If I had my choice, the Panthers would take care of business on Saturday and head into the playoffs as a division winner coming off of a win. I don’t like the idea of losing and lucking into the postseason.

Give me Rico Dowdle with 20-plus carries in Week 18 and the Panthers defense playing lights out carrying the rest of the team to a division title. Is that too much to ask?

That said, if a Panthers loss and a Falcons' win means going back to the playoffs and having something to finally build on, I'll take it. And I won’t apologize.

Christmas Eve trouble at the Pink Pussycat Lounge

I don’t know how you welcomed Christmas Eve this year, but I can almost bet there aren’t many, if any at all, in the Screencaps community who did so at an adult entertainment club or something we used to call a strip club.

There were several folks in Tampa, Florida who did and one of them took an early morning trip to the hospital following a "big bar brawl."

The Tampa Police Department says they were called to the Pink Pussycat Lounge just after 1 am last Wednesday morning, reports WFLA. A brawl inside the strip club left one of the people involved with a six-inch slash to his chest.

According to the TPD, the slash to the chest earned the man a trip to the hospital, but his injuries were non-life-threatening. That's good news. Hopefully he was able to enjoy his Christmas at the strip club as well.

You'd hate to hear that he couldn’t get back to doing what he loves during the holidays. Nobody wants that. Not this time of year.

Police found broken bottles where the brawl took place and are reviewing video footage of the brawl. In a touching tip of the hat to the holiday season, the man who was hospitalized early Christmas Eve isn’t cooperating with the investigation.

Die Hard

I didn’t set out, believe it or not, to get into a debate about whether Die Hard was a Christmas movie or not. Thankfully, it's not much of a debate.

Most of the people weighing in agree that it's not.

I was simply stating a fact when I wrote that Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. And there's a ton of supporting facts to back that up.

- Jon writes:

Sean- you are 100% right on, Die Hard is NOT a Christmas movie! It just happened to take place then, could’ve happened anytime of the year!

SeanJo

Exactly. The fact that it took place during Christmas doesn’t make it a Christmas movie. That would be like a movie that takes place in July and even has a Fourth of July fireworks scene being called an Independence Day movie.

Die Hard

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

I used to agree with your position, but the culture has shifted and it IS a Cjrjstmad movie simply because so many people think it is.

SeanJo

Jim, I honestly don't even know where to begin. All I'll say is I need more than many people thinking something is something it's not to convince me.

The main reason Die Hard is not a Christmas movie

- MP from Staunton, Virginia writes:

Sean, people tend to forget the main reason why Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. The reason is that it came out in the middle of summer. Therefore, it is not a Christmas movie. Enjoy your and Joe’s work on Screencaps.

Supporting your stance on Die Hard

- GenX Honda Scott writes:

Hello Sean Jo,

Know this Die Hard Christmas movie thing has been debated to death in recent years, but that was not always the case. Speaking as someone that saw the movie in the theater when it came out in in '88 (yeah, I'm old..) AND took the elevator to the 30th floor that same year on a random Saturday (where me and my buddy were kicked out- it was just a bunch of boring law offices, but the dude that threw us out wouldn't let us go back down on the elevator,so we had to take the stairs down those 30 flights. Then had to bust out of the emergency exit and pull the fastest runner you ever saw to my buddys car to high tail it out of there). There was NEVER a discussion or debate about it being a "Christmas movie". That's what Christmas Story was for.

Backing facts:

1. Die Hard came out in July- not Christmas movie release date

2. Christmas is the backdrop, not the focus of the movie

3. When Willis still had his mind, he went on record to declare it wasn't a Christmas movie

I'm sure you have plied these facts before to argue your case, but it wasn't until the last decade or so that it was claimed and re-marketed as a Christmas movie. It's a movie about terrorists (er, robbers) that happens on Christmas. ScreenCaps community- don't believe the revisionist history!

SeanJo

What else is there to say? Case closed as far as I'm concerned. GenX Honda Scott laid out the facts, and they are what they are. I'm not drinking the poison because everyone else thinks it’s going to do something it's not. Die Hard is not a Christmas movie.

Meat!

- Double D in NC writes:

Hey Sean,

Fried turkey for Christmas get together with family on the 26th.

More meat! NC shrimp, NC blue crab ball, and tenderloin for my daughter’s birthday on the 28th.

After this past week, I may have to make the annual New Year’s Resolution to lose a few pounds.

Thanks for all you’ll do at Outkick!!

SeanJo

Well done Double D and way to get us back on track after all the Die Hard talk. That's behind us and there are more important things to focus our energy on like meat.

That's it for the final Tuesday of 2025. I'll be back on Wednesday morning for the final Screencaps of 2025. Keep sending your emails my way.

The inbox is open for anything and everything at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

