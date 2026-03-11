Accused Lap Dance Thief Arrested For Refusing To Pay, Following Private Dance Marathon

If you want to be a productive member of a functioning society, you have to follow certain rules. One of the basics is paying for services that you receive.

It's not a difficult concept, but it is one that helps the world turn. The rules apply everywhere, even at strip clubs. You can’t stiff the hard-working ladies putting themselves through school because you don’t feel like paying.

That's the nonsense police say Roberto Maldonado tried pulling early Friday morning last week after a marathon of private dances at Reign in Clearwater, Florida.

He, according to The Smoking Gun, offered to pay only $50 after the 15 straight dances he received. That would cover only the "review fee" portion of his $650 tab. That's not going to cut it. Each of the lap dances was $40.

Police arrived at the strip club around 1:15 am and attempted to explain to the Florida man, who they noted "appeared under the influence," that he was going to have to pay for the services he received.

The repeated explanations fell on deaf ears. He kept talking in circles and changing his story, and ultimately, police say Maldonado refused to pay for the services that he had both requested and received.

He was then arrested and booked into the county jail on petit theft. TSG reports that he was released on his own recognizance and ordered by a judge to stay away from Reign and any other bars or clubs.

Harsh, but fair given the circumstances. The judge also prohibited Maldonado from drinking alcohol or using illegal drugs.

He must submit to any testing for these substances when requested to do so by courts or law enforcement.

It didn’t have to be this way. This could have all been avoided if he followed a simple rule and had paid for the lap dance marathon he received.

Unfortunately, it's not the first time, and it's not likely to be the last either.