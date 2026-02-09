Coffee Shop Accused Of Being A Strip Club Just Because Scantily-Clad Women Appear To Be Giving Lap Dances

Coffee shop or strip club? This California business was accused of operating as both.

When does a coffee shop stop being a coffee shop? That's the question I'm trying to find an answer to on the Monday after the Super Bowl.

What has me asking this question? The news of a coffee shop out in Garden Grove, California being accused of secretly operating as a strip club.

A strip club? I know exactly what you're thinking and, yes, you're correct. A coffee shop is a much different business than a strip club. How could the two be confused for one another?

Well, according to FOX LA, the scantily-clad women inside of DD Café "are serving a lot more than coffee."

Their undercover cameras allegedly caught servers giving lap dances, offering private dances for cash, and telling customers that they could pay to bring in their own alcohol.

Okay, there are lap dances and offers of private dances. Those do occur at strip clubs, but are they not allowed while enjoying a cup of coffee?

A cup of coffee that, let me remind you, you'll have to spike yourself if you're looking for anything other than a caffeine kick.

At What Point Does a Coffee Shop Become a Strip Club?

Those don’t ring any strip club bells to this untrained ear. I was under the impression that at strip clubs there were poles and clothes being taken off. I haven’t seen a mention of either of those taking place at this establishment.

There are concerns about this coffee shop from at least one former resident about how close the business is to a high school. That's a valid concern if you're trying to keep high schoolers from coffee lap dances.

I don’t know if a special lap dance license is required, but that former resident will be happy to learn that the business was essentially shutdown last Thursday.

There's no lap dances with your cup of coffee at the DD Café taking place today. The Garden Grove Police Department arrested 17 people at the location and red-tagged it, which FOX LA says effectively ordering it closed.

I'm going to leave this up to the people. Is this a coffee shop or a strip club?

Are lap dances and private dance offers powerful enough to flip a coffee shop into a completely different type of business? I don’t know that they are that powerful, but I could be wrong.

Let me know what you think at sean.joseph@outkick.com