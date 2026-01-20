Abella Danger Unhappy ESPN Showed Her During National Championship, Wants To Enjoy Game Like Any Other Student

Abella Danger just wanted to watch her team like everyone else.

Abella Danger, a retired adult film actress who is currently studying law at the University of Miami, had one goal in mind when she attended the National Championship game on Monday night: She was there to support her team.

That's all. She wasn’t there for the ESPN cameras. Nor was she there to go viral should they happen to find her during what was a heartbreaking Hurricanes loss that left her in tears. But that's exactly what happened.

Abella was living and dying with every play when they found her. The Indiana Hoosiers were up 24-14 with less than seven minutes left in what would end up being their first-ever football National Championship.

It was only a couple of seconds of camera time, but it was enough for Abella's appearance at the game to go viral. She wishes it didn’t happen.

The recognizable Miami student did not show up at Hard Rock Stadium looking for the attention she received. All she wants to do is watch her team and enjoy the game like any other student.

Abella Danger Was There To Support Miami, Not To Go Viral

That isn’t possible. Abella can't go to a game like any other student. Whether cameras catch her or not, the internet has been paying attention to Miami's No. 1 fan during the Hurricanes College Football Playoff run.

And you could say it's just a coincidence that the ESPN cameras ended up showing her during the game, if you believe in those sorts of things. They were just surveying the crowd for anxious Hurricanes fans, right?

That could be true, but this isn’t the first time she's ended up on an ESPN camera during a Miami Hurricanes playoff game. They found her during Miami's ugly win over Texas A&M in the first round too. Was that a coincidence as well?

Abella went viral again after Miami's win over Ole Miss during the Fiesta Bowl. She was there, flying under the broadcast cameras' radar, supporting her team. The way she prefers to attend big games.

Don’t take my word for it, she expressed her unhappiness with the attention she received during the broadcast to TMZ Sports.

She told them, "I would give anything in the world to not have had ESPN film me, and I am so deeply sorry to anyone I offended with my attendance at the game. I wish I could be any other student supporting my team."

Abella Danger is a student studying law at Miami these days, nothing more. Her days on camera have come to an end. She's not seeking attention when attending games.

I say all that knowing that there have been plenty of random students/fans who have gone viral at sporting events. Was she recognized by a cameraman or did she receive the same treatment that others supporting their teams have?

It doesn’t matter either way. She's there to support her team and that's it.