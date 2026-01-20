Fernando Mendoza's Aunt Had Another Viral Night At The National Championship, Abella Danger In Tears & MEAT

Plus: What is up with football in the south? Does it even mean more or is that era over?

This is Millennial Jeff in Minnesota's Mona Lisa

What is going on with football in the south? Does it still mean more®?

— Matt in NOLA wants a piece of Millennial Jeff:

Love the column – thanks for the perfect way to start my day!

Have to weigh in on Millennial Jeff’s ridiculous boasting after 2 or 3 good years. For Jeff’s entire life, until Cignetti arrived, the Big 24 was a 2 ½ team conference. OSU, MI, and occasionally Penn State. That’s it. Hell the ACC has been more successful in Jeff’s lifetime than the Big 24.

Will the NIL era change the SEC’s undeniable dominance since Jeff has been conceived? Maybe. Remains to be seen, as its impossible to predict the future, but I wouldn’t rule out LSU and the rest of the SEC schools adapting to the new rules at some point. I think the best thing Jeff said is the idea of getting AI involved. How does Jeff explain these numbers below?

Having said all that, love Cignetti. Reminds me of Saban. Dude’s up by 35 and he’s still pissed. Will still put my 2019 Joe Burreaux Tigers up against anyone yall want! Thanks for all you do!

— Jim T. puffs out his chest a little bit this morning:

So ... how are the SEC fanboys handling the B1G Ten's third national title in a row? By three different, teams, too. And no SEC teams even in that final game.



SEC doesn't mean more anymore ...

— Ohio State fan Mike in Texas wrote early this morning:

Relative to The Ohio State Buckeyes, it's amazing what a QB can do when they tuck the ball and run. It's amazing what an aggressive offensive line can do when running the ball. And that's because Indiana makes running the ball priority one. Wake up Ryan Day.

— Chris B. on the status of student-athletes:

We know that a lot of these kids don’t take real classes for what it’s worth. Andy Katzenmoyer said the quiet part out loud a while ago, "I’m not here to go to school", or something to that effect.

Now Carson Beck comes out and says he hasn’t taken a class in two years?! How does that work? Not sure if we’ve touched on this subject and I just missed it; but thought they had to at least be registered, taking classes, and passing them. Obviously, all three can easily be done and online makes it even easier.

Kinsey:

I believe that was Cardale Jones who said he's not at Ohio State to play school, but Chris B. is remembering 1998 pretty well. That summer, Katzenmoyer had to pass classes in music, golf and AIDS awareness to be eligible to play the 1998 season.

— Doug in Jacksonville stepped up to defend the SEC after yet another Big Ten NIL-era national title:

Thanks for all you do for the ‘caps community! Congrats to the Hoosiers on their epic season and great win last night! Really amazing season.



For all the Big 10 fans cheering the demise of the SEC, and how the BIG is the greatest thing since sliced bread - call me in 2030 when the "BIG" conference wins 7 in a row to equal the SEC dominance from 2006 - 2012. Note that I’m not taking credit for Texas (now SEC) winning in 2005. Oh yeah, even with IU’s victory, it is still 13 out of the last 20 for the SEC.

— Chili in Huntington Beach checks in:

I'm torn on what's the best part of tonights victory by IU:

1. IU wins it's first NCAA Football Championship?

2. Won't have to hear Michael Irvin crowing for 12 months?

Great win for the Big10! Stay warm.

There is a 0.0% chance of the NCAA starting seasons in early August

I keep hearing Twitter talking heads say how the season needs to start earlier so it can end on New Year's Day. Guys, you're living in a fantasy world if you think the NCAA and ESPN are going to do such a thing.

It's hot in early August People are on vacation in early August and want to live the beach life TV viewers are held hostage in mid-to-late January by the weather; they'll sit in front of their TVs to watch national championships played in late January

We have to understand that times are changing and ESPN loves that it's extending out the season deeper into January, especially as college basketball continues to lose buzz.

Ultimately, it feels like ESPN has found its ideal weekend: the Monday after the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. You don't want to piggyback AFC/NFC Championship weekend. That's ratings suicide.

So, next year, we get the title game on January 25.

Here's some good news for the over-the-air crowd:

ABC will air the next SIX national titles. That's good news for all of you who believe these big games will be stuffed onto some ESPN app and you'll have to pay even more to watch national titles.

This stat actually surprised me

I'm not sure I believe this tweet from what looks like some Indian Twitter bot. Over on Wikipedia, the woke LIBS says 10% of Toledo's population is Polish.

Now I'm craving pierogies stuffed with sauerkraut.

— Beer Guy Thomas V. in NC asks:

Odd question from left field. I know this word is common in NE Ohio and NW Penn, 90% of my relatives are from around Akron I'm the exception, but do you know the phrase 'Hunky' food, meaning Eastern European.

Kinsey:

I've never heard that phrase. My ancestry is German (early 20th century) and then the Kinsey side has been in the U.S. going back to the early 1800s. They were cruising between the farms of eastern Pennsylvania and southeast Ohio (Nelsonville/Athens) eating chicken and dumplings (not the high-end dumplings the TikTokers are talking about) or some other cheap meal made with dumplings or noodles.

You know what, I'm making chicken and dumplings for dinner tonight. Family tradition night.

It's pretty much spring in North Dakota

— Mark in Bismarck emails:

25 mph wind, 8 beow zero, perfect day to grill up some cheesy potatoes and a few chicken breasts in North Dakota.

The current state of buying windshield wipers in the United States & what's up with car light bulbs?

— Bob in Cincy has advice for those of you buying wipers this week on Amazon:

I ordered windshield wipers from Amazon this week and made a bad assumption. I thought it would come as a pair. How did I not know this at 67 years of age. Shoes come in pairs. So do socks, chopsticks, and scissors. Lesson learned.

— JD in Wichita says:

It is fairly easy to figure out if you have a headlight out. But not so much a taillight. And as dangerous as the world is today (or maybe just due to a generalized reduction in caring for the other guy) I suspect folks aren’t as interested as they used to be in trying to help by waving for you to roll down your window and bringing a blown bulb to your attention at a traffic light.

What kills me is that we have alarms and whistles for everything on our vehicles today. The car/truck tells you if you don’t have a belt on, your tires are low, etc. It would have to be easy to have a sensor to advise if you have a light out. My conspiratorial side always suspected manufacturers were in league with law enforcement on this front (not including such a sensor) so as to maintain an easy excuse to pull you over and increase county and municipality coffers.

Self-service Pringles in Nimes, France

— Mike T. always has his head on a swivel for Screencaps:

— Mike T. also shows us a truffle festival in Uzes, France:

Screencaps readers checking in from the tropics with advice for Gen Z and the Millennials

— James B. shares:

Good day to you,

I've been reading Screencaps for the past few years. I'm 62, retired, grew up in NW Ohio, Anthony Wayne class '82, University of Toledo '85. I had a great career in the automotive aftermarket and am now comfortably living in the upstate of South Carolina. I will be watching the CFB championship game tonight on Simpson Bay in St. Maarten.

For the younger readers (20 and 30 year olds) of Screencaps, I recommend saving as much or more than you think you can at the earliest age possible. Don't buy the boat, don't buy the overpriced SUV. Do the hardest savings while you're young, this is worth it! There is something called "compounding" that really works. Do this while knowing " Hogs get slaughtered while pigs get ate" if it sounds too good to be true, back away.

Also, exercise and stay healthy so you can enjoy life.

On the beach today looking out at Jerry Jones mega yacht Bravo Eugenia. When were the Cowboys last in the Playoffs?Panthers fan! We are sipping Amstel Brights on the beach. Life is pretty good.

I enjoy Sceencap everyday! Thank you for all you do, it can't be easy.

Winter in Florida

— Chris B. in Florida shares a moment of nature:

These are from a city park in Cape Coral, Florida a couple of days ago. The scary black one is an Anhinga, which are known to deep dive in for fish.

###################

That is it this morning. It's bitterly cold, but the sun is out and it's that time of year when we need to keep pressing forward. Make an indoor golf tee time. Get jobs done around the house. Clean out the dryer vent.

It's time to buckle down and get through January.

