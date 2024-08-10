Abella Danger Reacts To Polish Sprinter Ewa Swoboda Comparisons

Polish sprinter Ewa Swoboda is one of many athletes competing in the Olympics in Paris that found more success on social media than she did in the events she competed in.

The 27-year-old advanced to the semifinals in the Women's 100m, where she finished in 4th. She also competed in the Women's 4x100m relay, but failed to advance beyond the first heat.

Despite not ending up with a medal, Swoboda found success while warming up for her first heat in the Women's 100m. Cameras caught her warming up for the event and the rest is history.

She was compared to Abella Danger, an actress of a certain genre that you're more than likely familiar with. That kind of comparison comes with a certain level of attention, which undoubtedly helped grow her following.

The comparisons made their way all the way to Danger herself, thanks to the actress being tagged in them, and she was quick to shut it down. According to her, there is no comparison between the two.

Ewa Swoboda is much more talented than Abella Danger

Danger said of Swoboda, "Why does everyone keep sending me this, a literal Olympian being compared to me I ain’t sh*t and I pray she doesn’t see this because she’s 10 times prettier and more talented than me."

When the comparisons didn't end, Danger issued another response. She said, "Please stop calling her that, she’s a literal Olympian and she’s much prettier and 10000 times more talented than I could ever hope to be."

There you have it, a definitive answer. There's no comparison between the two. Who better to weigh in on it than Abella Danger herself? If anyone can be trusted to assess the situation, it's her.

I'm sure Swoboda didn't mind the bump in followers that came with the viral attention, but she's officially much prettier and 10,000 times more talented than Danger.

Overall, not a bad showing in Paris for Polish sprinter Ewa Swoboda. She came close to competing in a final and dominated the comparisons to an adult actress.