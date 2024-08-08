'Hooters Twins' Enjoy National Twins Day, Gameday Sex Led To Aaron Rodgers Drama & Olympian In Grave Danger

Who's ready for some preseason football?! Come on! We've got Bryce Young vs. Drake Maye tonight, folks. If that doesn't get the juices flowing, then check your damn pulse!

Sure, those are probably the two worst teams in the NFL, but whatever. Football is football. Betting is betting. Let's hammer some unders and watch some backups/failed quarterbacks. Can't wait.

On that quick note, welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we get fired up for the Miss Hooters International Pageant by impulsively buying some tickets. They're on sale today, folks. Get in line, quick!

What else? I've got Polish runner Ewa Swoboda drawing comparisons to Abella Danger – who we'll all act like we don't know, but we all know – and then maybe we'll check in with Aaron Rodgers and … Olivia Munn!

What a throwback.

I can't believe we're still talking about these two in 2024, but when Aaron releases a tell-all biography on the eve of football season, you know it's gonna come with some drama. And buddy, it has so far DELIVERED!

If we have time – and we will, because it's my class – I think we'll also head on out to woke California and check out the big, beautiful American flag proudly – and defiantly – flying at a Camping World RV dealership.

God, I love this country.

Sit down, drink up, and settle in for a pre-preseason football 'Cap!

Before we get started, go get your Hooters tickets!

They may no longer be in NASCAR, but we still respect the industry vets around here. Sure, they're down bad right now and got evicted from Hendrick Motorsports because they couldn't pay rent, but we don't kick a man while he's down. Not here. Not on my watch.

We lift him up. And today, we're lifting up the Hooters girls, because tickets for the Miss Hooters International pageant went on sale this morning and who the hell would OutKick be to not support that?

I won't stand for it. Save Hooters! Buy, buy, buy!! And hey! Maybe you'll see the famous Hooters Twins in Fort Worth?

I can't get enough of this Aaron Rodgers book

Happy National Twins Day! Can't believe I missed that. To be fair, I think Amber was teaching class that day, so I should get somewhat of a pass.

Oh well. I'm making amends today. Can't wait to see this competition unfold in a few weeks. I'm sure Joe will be on that beat as always, but we'll be here at Nightcaps to pick up the pieces he missed.

OK, let's get down to the nitty-gritty of today's class. This Aaron Rodgers guy is just an unbelievable #content gift. He just never, ever stops.

Oh, it's Week 1 of the preseason? Perfect! Let's go ahead and start releasing damning excerpts from my tell-all biography!

Let's check in with Jameis Winston, the true Browns' QB1

From the Daily Mail (and Ian's book!):

Aaron Rodgers's parents blamed his then girlfriend Olivia Munn for their son cutting off contact with them for nine years, a new biography about the football superstar reveals.

Ed and Darla Rodgers felt that the actress was the 'chief culprit' behind their family discord which began in 2014 when she began dating their second son, according to 'Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers', by sports journalist Ian O'Connor.

Darla, a devout Christian, was mortified that Munn, now 44, was having sex with Rodgers, 40, before marriage. And she was even more aghast when Munn revealed in interviews about how they didn't do it on game days. ...

'Darla did not appreciate how Munn joked about oral sex in an interview or how she publicly talked about her sex life with Aaron.' ...

The interview in question appeared to be Munn talking on 'Watch What Happens Live' in December 2014 where host Andy Cohen asked her if she had sex with the then Green Bay Packers quarterback on game days.

She replied: 'No, we don't. Not on game days. There's not a rule, but it just doesn't happen because there are other things to focus on.'

However, Munn said they occasionally have sex after Packers games. 'It depends on how late the game is…I try to have sex as much as I can,' she said.

Incredible. God, I love this.

Olivia Munn – who I know from The Newsroom, which was a decent little HBO show back in the day that was only somewhat woke – being the root cause of the Rodgers Family Drama because she told Andy Cohen about all the sex her and Aaron had 10 years ago is PEAK Aaron Rodgers stuff. Just the best.

Can't wait to see how this book unfolds. I haven't read an actual book in a solid 15 years. Maybe more. But I may have to snag a copy of this one. Is Books-A-Million still a thing? If so, I'm going!

OK, now let's quickly check in on a real quarterback before we rapid-fire this day into a night:

Ewa Swoboda, Abella Danger & take that, California!

Former Nightcaps conductor Anthony Farris must be in pure hell. Having to watch that creep Deshaun Watson throw awful passes for 17 weeks, while knowing that you have a potential Super Bowl winner on the sidelines in Jameis Winston, must be a brutal way to spend the fall. I couldn't imagine it.

Play Jameis, you frauds!

OK, two rapid-fire quickies so we can all go lock in for Pats-Panthers. First? This Polish sprinter is all over my Twitter timeline because everyone thinks she's Abella Danger, and it's time we welcome her to Nightcaps … for obvious reasons:

No, I'm not sharing any Abella Danger content here. We have some class. Not a lot, but some. You know that. You know where to find it if you so choose. No judgment.

As for Ewa Swoboda – I'm all in. Love this girl. She's a pistol and is currently cracking skulls in Paris. There have been a couple real breakout stars in these Olympics, and Ewa is at the very top of the list. I think her career is about to take off like a rocket ship. Can't wait.

Finally … let's head out to Gavin Newsom's crime-riddled, anti-American California and check in on a local Camping World RV dealership:

Pickleballer Tara Bernstein takes us home

Amen, Marcus! That's #MyCEO! Don't let the wokes out there tell you when, where, how, or how high to fly Old Glory. Never bend the knee to them, especially in California.

Hey, Gavin – piss off. This is America. We fly our flags proudly here, and if it falls on someone and crushes them to dust, then so be it. Frankly, any great patriot would be proud to go out that way.

OK, we're gonna go ahead and let Nightcaps OG, and professional pickleballer, Tara Bernstein take us home on National Pickleball Day.

Duh.

See you tomorrow.

