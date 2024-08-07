Scandalous New Aaron Rodgers Book Blames Relationship With Actress For Destroying Jets QB's Ties With Family

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' family life continues to stir a buzz.

Rodgers' image has long been associated with his strained relationship with his immediate family. The 40-year-old quarterback previously accused his family — including parents Ed and Darla Rodgers — of exploiting him.

A new book, "Out of the Darkness," chronicling the oft-controversial athlete, revealed that Rodgers' relationship with his family sharply declined after the QB started dating actress Olivia Munn in 2014.

Author Ian O'Connor writes in his book that Munn was frequently in Rodgers' ear concerning his relationship with his ‘devoutly’ Christian father and mother.

The author also wrote that Munn's gaudy mentions of her sex life with Rodgers during public interviews shocked the family, leading to a greater rift.

"Given her devout religious views, Aaron's mother disapproved of premarital sex," O'Connor writes in his book, "and was opposed to her middle child sharing a hotel room with his girlfriend even as an NFL player.

'Darla did not appreciate how Munn joked about oral sex in an interview or how she publicly talked about her sex life with Aaron just before that loss at Buffalo."

News of Rodgers' family divide appeared in 2016, with a growing tension bubbling between Rodgers, his parents and his brothers.

The family issues hit a peak in 2017 after Munn allegedly convinced Rodgers to avoid seeing his parents during a visit to Tampa Bay. Later that year, Munn broke off the relationship with Aaron.

Rodgers was visiting TB to face off against the Buccaneers and Rodgers' parents had plans to see him afterward.

Munn prohibited Rodgers' parents from seeing him, which inspired a sobering line from his father, Ed.

"You haven't been on the scene very long. You're just his girlfriend. We're his parents," Ed said about the actress. This seemingly infuriated Rodgers, who sent an e-mail out to his family that read, "Don't attack the woman I love."

On a different occasion, Rodgers sent back a Christmas gift from his parents following Munn's advice. The gift apparently arrived back at the Rodgers' family home during Ed Rodgers' birthday, and they mistook it as a gift for his dad. When they realized that Rodgers had returned his Christmas present, the disagreement worsened.

Rodgers's dating life became just as big a topic as his family strains. The journeyman boyfriend previously dated figures like Danica Patrick, actress Shailene Woodley and (who can forget) witch / shaman Blu of Earth. Rodgers' most recent flame was Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens. The quarterback and 27-year-old Edens were rumored to be in a 'casual relationship in 2023.

Jordan Rodgers, one of Aaron's two brothers, considers the Jets QB ‘estranged’ from the family, as noted during a television appearance on "The Bachelorette."

"It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life," Jordan previously stated. "I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].

"It’s something we don’t really like to talk about a whole lot," Jordan Rodgers added. "It pains both of us like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] — we miss our brother. I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family."

The ordeal has been brutal for a big name like Rodgers. The quarterback's ongoing tensions with his family often make headlines and are used to raise questions about how it might affect his performance on the field.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela