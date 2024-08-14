ABC Weatherman Suffers Panic Attack On Live TV, But Viewers Aren't Buying It

Australian weatherman Nate Byrne is in the news today and, somehow, it's not for his outfit. What a twist!

Bryne, if you don't know – and why would you here in the states? – is a weatherman down under on "ABC News Breakfast." He's a real ball of energy, as you'll see, and wears some wild clothes.

Honestly, we could use this sort of energy over in the US of A. Feel like our weatherperson game has gone a bit soft. Sure, we have the hot girls we talk about all the time, but even Yanet Garcia ain't from here.

Maybe we're just not meant to have cool weather folks outside of Al Roker? Oh well.

Anyways, back to Nate Byrne. Apparently, he suffers from the occasional panic attack every now and again, and one happened to be coming on during yesterday's live TV hit. Take a look:

Folks not impressed with this panic attack

I mean, it's a bit underwhelming if you ask me. I'm sure a ton of you are angry at me right now because you clicked on this expecting to see some fireworks.

Sorry, Nate here is a professional, and he nips it in the bud right away. The guy doesn't even really take a breath! He just goes right from talking about low pressure systems to telling viewers he's about to faint. Wild.

Now, none of it is as wild as the clothes. Not even close. What an outfit! This guy seems like an absolute pistol, and I'm all for it. He must be a firecracker over there.

Hey, Al Roker – step it up, big dog. You've gotten a little too complacent over the years over there at NBC. Maybe it's because you've outlived Matt Lauer and Katie Couric? Dunno.

But it's time to start taking some notes from across the pond and get back to making us some fresh #content here in the US of A.

As for Nate … social media was all over this episode: