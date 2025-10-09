HBO Releases Fire Preview For 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Series: WATCH

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is a sequel to "Game of Thrones."

The first trailer has arrived for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

Basic info:

Network: HBO/MAX

Plot: A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel and Danny Webb

Premiere Date: January 18, 2026

Source material: The works of George R. R. Martin and the "Game of Thrones" universe.

HBO releases "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" trailer.

"Game of Thrones" is arguably the most famous show HBO has ever made, and it's now time for viewers to return to the world of Westeros.

HBO released the preview for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" on Thursday after months and months of anticipation.

It's exactly what fans were hoping it would be.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think? I think it looks very solid, and I can't wait to watch it when it premieres on January 18, 2026.

I know the ending of "Game of Thrones" was a disaster. Outside a couple episodes, the entire final season was a joke.

It's amazing how badly HBO fumbled the bag. However, when viewed in totality, "Game of Thrones" was a remarkable television achievement.

It was the most ambitious show ever created in terms of production value ("Stranger Things" might be ready to take that throne in the near future).

If "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" can keep the same tone and vibe as the original saga, then HBO has a great chance at finding more success in the world that George R. R. Martin created.

At a minimum, it's clear that HBO spared no expense when creating the series. That's obvious from the first trailer released to the public.

Let's hope the "GoT" prequel meets the insanely high expectations.

You can catch "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" starting January 18, 2026 on HBO. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.