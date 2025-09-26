Netflix's Nuclear War Movie Preview Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine: WATCH

The full trailer has arrived for Netflix's upcoming nuclear war movie "A House of Dynamite."

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba, Jason Clarke, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris and Willa Fitzgerald

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Release date: October 10, 2025 in select theaters and October 24th on Netflix.

"A House of Dynamite" full preview released.

Now, OutKick readers know that you don't have to convince me of much when it comes to military/war content, especially if it's a hypothetical nuclear war.

That's why I was immediately interested when a short preview for "A House of Dynamite" was shared by Netflix at the start of September.

Now, the full preview was released Thursday morning, and it looks like this movie is going to be nothing short of epic.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how intense is this full trailer? That's intensity at its finest. Heart is racing, fully engaged and demanding to know how it plays out.

Of course, you don't need much help setting the stakes when nuclear weapons are involved. That's the kind of firepower that can legitimately end the world.

As I've written before, the response to nukes being launched can literally happen within seconds or just a couple of minutes. The President is shadowed at all times by someone with the highly-classified communications system known as the Football.

While the public doesn't know how the Football operates, it's believed that it is used to issue orders to the necessary retaliatory assets. However, you damn sure have to make sure you're making the right call as President, because once those missiles are launched, they're not turning around like a bad B-movie.

That's what makes the concept of a "House of Dynamite" so fascinating. Who do you fire back at if you don't know who is responsible for launching the missiles? There would be a mad scramble to find the responsible party, but with nukes, time to make decisions pretty much doesn't exist.

You can catch "A House of Dynamite" in limited theaters on October 10th and on Netflix on October 24th. Hit me with your thoughts on the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.