Netflix Releases Bone-Chilling Preview For Nuclear War Movie, Looks Riveting: WATCH

Netflix's new nuclear war movie "A House of Dynamite" looks awesome.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba, Jason Clarke, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris and Willa Fitzgerald

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Release date: October 10, 2025

Netflix releases trailer for "A House of Dynamite."

This might sound a bit weird (I'm probably not as normal as you think!), but I'm obsessed with nuclear war. It's just the scale of possible destruction that is nothing short of mind-boggling.

Now, Netflix's new movie "A House of Dynamite" will shine a light on a nuclear engagement…..started by an unknown hostile force. Does that spark your interest? It most certainly should.

It looks like it's going to be riveting, judging from the preview. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How awesome does this movie look? Plus, it's from Kathryn Bigelow. She's responsible for "Zero Dark Thirty" and "The Hurt Locker." Both are exceptional films, especially the former.

Now, she's making a movie about an unknown foe launching a missile at the United States, and the scramble to respond.

For those of you who don't know, the response sequence for a nuclear attack would unfold between a matter of seconds and just minutes.

The President always has access to something called "The Football." The highly-classified military technology allows the President to order a retaliatory strike immediately. Unlike the movies, there is no big red button. It's actually a communication system to direct orders to whoever is going to fire back.

Those decisions have to be made immediately because nukes are a "use it or lose it" kind of weapon. Not launching on detection means your missiles might not be around to respond if they get taken out in a first strike. That's why some nations have a secured second strike — primarily in the form of submarines carrying nuclear-armed ballistic missiles.

I would expect all of this to be covered in "A House of Dynamite," given the fact Bigelow is very solid when it comes to military accuracy.

You can watch "A House of Dynamite" starting October 10th on Netflix. I'll be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.