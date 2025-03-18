2025 Woke All-Star Challenge: Elite 8 --- VOTE!

And then there were EIGHT WOKES!

In what some are calling the most diverse and equitable Woke Challenge in the five-year history of the event, we enter the regional finals with what event organizers are calling the most stacked field in the history of woke brackets.

Past champion Bomani Jones found out the hard way in his Nonbinary Region Sweet 16 matchup against Mark Cuban, who appears to be a force, but there's an even bigger woke force in his way — SUNNY HOSTIN.

Can Cuban climb the mountaintop?

Just look at these matchups:

Jemele vs. Behar

Joy Reid vs. Whoopi

…and then you have Olbermann vs. Maddow in what former MSNBC employees are calling a battle for the ages as these former coworkers battle it out for a trip to the Identity Politics Final Four®.

Olbermann smashed cop-hater Mark Jones in the Sweet 16 with an astonishing 90.7% of the vote. Keith appears stronger than ever.

Where do you think Jennings got that idea from?

Guys, we're always a step ahead. Zig when others zag. OutKick's ideas turn into CNN segments. That's the OutKick difference.

The Gaslight Regional Finals

Don't have Twitter?

Jemele vs. Joy — VOTE here!

The Toxic Masculinity Regional Finals

Don't have Twitter?

Joy Reid vs. Whoopi — VOTE here!

The Nonbinary Regional Finals

Don't have Twitter?

Mark Cuban vs. Sunny Hostin — VOTE here!

The #MeToo Regional Finals

Don't have Twitter?

Keith Olbermann vs. Rachel Maddow — VOTE here!