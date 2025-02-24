Keith Olbermann Goes Ballistic Over 'MSNBC Racist Purge' & Warns White Anchors

Crazy Keith Olbermann, who claimed he was leaving Twitter forever in December, went on yet another wild, unhinged rant Monday over MSNBC's "racist purge," as he's calling it.

News broke Sunday that this will be Joy Reid's final week at the Lib stronghold and it sent Keith into a tailspin. The cable news channel, which is a ratings disaster, is attempting a reshuffle of talent, but Keith says this is nothing more than "a confused, brutal, racist purge at MSNBC it's like they're being run by Elon Musk."

This gets even better.

Keith is calling on whites Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell and Chris Hayes to risk their careers over this injustice.

"Dear @maddow, If you go on the air tonight - or at minimum go on without condemning the overt racism of the people who give you $25 million a year - you are complicit. Same for you [O'Donnell] and [Hayes]," the former SportsCenter legend tweeted.

"Protest, or you are all Joe Scarborough."

On Sunday, Keith claimed that MSNBC "didn't have a Joy Reid problem," which is an interesting statement considering the cable channel finished January with its worst January ratings — EVER.

On Wednesday, February 19, an episode of Gold Rush on Discovery had more viewers than Reid. On January 6, a night when the Libs were cooking with gasoline, Reid's show had just 708,000 viewers. Episodes of Swamp People on History Channel do better than that.

But, you can't tell Keith that.

The solution, according to former MSNBC host Olbermann, is to fire Scarborough, who works mornings while Reid works evenings.

Interesting plan.

"Until he is fired, MSNBC will not recover. Shuffling tepid shows in and out does nothing," Olbermann tweeted Sunday night.

Keith Olbermann failed to mention that MSNBC is filling the Reid vacancy with a black woman, a black guy and a woman whose father is Bob Menendez — that guy is Cuban!

Look, I hate to bang on Keith here, but he makes it too easy.

Here's how this Joy Reid trade shakes out:

Out: Joy Reid and her DEI hires

In: Symone Sanders; black woman; Kamala Harris' spokeswoman

In: Michael Steele; black man, and former RNC Chairman, which MSNBC loves to remind viewers; he hates Trump

In: Bob Menendez's daughter. Her husband's father was president of Cuba.

Keith is either clickbaiting the Internet to sell his podcast with these stupid unhinged rants or he's as unwell as OutKick founder Clay Travis believes him to be.

Let's see how this plays out.