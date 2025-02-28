Graphic Sex Scene On Hit TV Show Results In Massive Boost: DETAILS

Backlash over a graphic sex scene in "1923" didn't slow its ratings.

The hit "Yellowstone" prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren returned for its season two premiere last weekend.

It's the latest masterclass from Taylor Sheridan when it comes to telling dark and dramatic stories. Sheridan's talent is outrageous.

However, the season two premiere angered some fans due to an incredibly graphic sex scene featuring two women and main villain Donald Whitfield.

I won't say much about the scene, but you'll know what it is as soon as you start watching. There's also a rape scene in the premiere that left some viewers rattled.

"1923" return puts up big ratings.

Well, the ratings are in for the season two premiere on Paramount+. The numbers are incredibly strong, despite the backlash. The season two premiere is the most-watched original premiere in network history with 5.4 million viewers, according to a release from Paramount+.

It more than doubled the season one premiere, which had 2.2 million viewers. The show was also up 187% on social with 1.6 million views, according to the release.

While some fans might have been angered by the graphic sexual content, it's clear that "1923" is more popular than ever before.

If anything, word spreading about the incredibly dark and unnerving moment in the premiere might have sparked extra interest.

It's been the subject of a ton of online chatter since the February 23rd premiere.

While you definitely shouldn't watch "1923" with kids in the room, I did thoroughly enjoy the season two premiere. It set the stage for a very sinister and violent second season.

That's what fans of Sheridan's work crave, and it appears he's ready to, once again, deliver.

Did you watch the episode? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and continue to check back for the latest "1923" coverage as we have it.