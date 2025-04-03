Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Shocks Fans With Wild Finale Details, Prepare For Extreme Violence

"1923" fans had better be ready for a wild season two finale.

The season finale of the Taylor Sheridan series is set to air this upcoming Sunday on Paramount+, and it's unclear if there will be a third season.

Speculation has long been that the show will end after season two. However, that's never been officially confirmed by Sheridan or other people making the decisions.

It sounds like the season two finale could very well be the end, judging from details that have hit the web.

"1923" season two finale details released.

The season two finale - titled "A Dream and a Memory" - will be a staggering two hours long, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

That's twice as long as the standard "1923" episode.

The plot is also described as, "Jacob and his crew eagerly await Spencer’s return at the train station. Teonna has a fateful run in. Alexandra braves the cold," according to the same report.

The fact the season two finale is essentially a movie is a pretty good indication that this *COULD BE* the end of the road for the "Yellowstone" prequel series.

Again, that's not been confirmed by anyone, but that's a lot of time for Sheridan to wrap up everything. Plus, it's all building up to an explosive ending.

Spencer's arrival back in Montana could be the final moment in the land war that's been ongoing. Episode six saw Jacob Dutton and his men gear up for a serious gunfight.

The arrival of the WWI hero should be the catalyst that sparks a final explosion.

I know fans are expecting an explosive ending, but I'm not sure anyone was expecting Sheridan to hit viewers with a two-hour finale. That's great news. It's a chance for Sheridan to give viewers a proper ending. We'll find out this Sunday on Paramount+. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.