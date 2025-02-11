'Yellowstone' Details Appear To Leak Online, Might Include Major Spoilers

It appears major details about "1923" have leaked prior to the season two premiere.

The hit "Yellowstone" prequel series created by Taylor Sheridan stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and is every bit as good as the original saga.

Season two premieres Feb. 23. Hype is through the roof. Fans can't wait to see what happens….and it appears we now have a pretty good idea of how things could play out.

"1923" details appear to leak online.

*WARNING: SOME PEOPLE MIGHT CONSIDER THE INFORMATION BELOW SPOILERS. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

There's this weird trend that pops up every once in a while where Google pulls in information from sources that aren't public yet. A famous example is when the premiere date for "The Last Ship" popped up on Google's automated response long before it was officially announced or posted elsewhere. How does this happen with entertainment? I have no idea, but it continues to happen and that's what has happened with "1923."

Searching for "1923" on Google pops up episode descriptions for the first seven episodes of season two, despite the information not being anywhere available on IMDB of Paramount+'s website.

The details on Google's episode guide, previously shared on Reddit, are as follows:

S2 E1 · The Killing Season Premiere Feb 23, 2025 The winter brings new challenges and dangers for the Duttons; Spencer and Alexandra set off on separate journeys.

S2 E2 · The Rapist Is Winter Mar 2, 2025 Things get contentious at the courthouse; Spencer stays in Galveston longer than he desires; Mother Nature makes her presence known.

S2 E3 · Wrap Thee in Terror Mar 9, 2025 Alexandra runs into trouble while travelling alone; making enemies along the way, Father Renaud and Marshal Kent close in on Teonna.

S2 E4 · Journey the Rivers of Iron Mar 16, 2025 Whitfield garners support for his new business venture; Spencer has a run-in with the sheriff in Fort Worth.

S2 E5 · Only Gunshots to Guide Us Mar 23, 2025 The search for Teonna continues; Alexandra and Spencer find their footing on two different trains.

S2 E6 · The Mountain Teeth of Monsters Mar 30, 2025 The Duttons receive good news; Alexandra catches a lucky break during her journey; Teonna reunites with a face from her past.

S2 E7 · A Dream and a Memory Apr 6, 2025 Jacob and his crew eagerly await Spencer's return at the train station; Teonna has a fateful run-in; Alexandra braves the cold.

The descriptions remain up as of publication, and have already been posted on several other websites. At this point, any attempt to bring them down won't have any impact.

It's amazing how these issues continue to happen in the "Yellowstone" universe. The ending of the original series leaked on Reddit because of a dispute in the neighborhood it was being filmed in.

How the hell is something that ridiculous able to happen? Yet, it did months before the finale aired, and the guy who leaked it nailed the now-famous death scene.

Fortunately, the episode descriptions don't give away too much, but it's still more than I'm sure Paramount+ would like. It also lays out a timeline/location of Spencer Dutton, and it doesn't appear he's going to be on the ranch much at all.

Honestly, my early reaction is that it's a bit disappointing, but I'll wait before making a judgement.

What do you think will happen in season two? Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.