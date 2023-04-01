Cubs SS Dansby Swanson Makes Incredible Grab, Throw From Knees That Dribbles To First For An Out

Videos by OutKick

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson threw down a highlight reel grab followed by a throw from his knees that probably decapitated any worms living in the Wrigley Field grass.

It happened on Saturday with the Cubs playing their second game of a season-opening three-game series against the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers catcher William Contreras was at the dish, and he got a hold of a 1-1 pitch from Cubs lefty Justin Steele. It looked like had that ball gotten past Swanson Contreras could’ve had an extra-base hit if he hustled.

But none of that mattered, because Swanson made an incredible diving catch, then put everything he had into the throw from his knees. A throw that bounced a bunch of times and arrived at first base almost in slow motion. But who cares? All that matters is it got there before Contreras could hurry 90 feet down the first baseline.

Dansby is hot. pic.twitter.com/3xzoBlIM0R — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 1, 2023

That was one hell of an individual effort.

Swanson wasn’t done though. He led off in the bottom of the 4th inning and hit a double off of Brandon Woodruff.

The former Atlanta Brave is off to a strong start to his tenure in Chicago.

Dansby Swanson has started off scorching hot in his Cubs career. 5 for 6 with a double. — bkn nets (42-35) • phillies (0-1) (@CamThomasSZN_) April 1, 2023

The Cubs beat the Brewers on Opening Day by a score of 4-0. The North Siders led the Brewers 1-0 through 6 innings on Saturday.

