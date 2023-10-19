Creed Can Never Be Allowed Back At Rangers Game After Astros Won ALCS Game 3

Videos by OutKick

Forget welcoming Creed “With Arms Wide Open,” the Texas Rangers might want to ban them after they showed up to Wednesday night’s Rangers-Astros game only to see the team lose.

For my non-MLB readers out there, Creed’s “Higher” has been the Rangers unofficial theme song the last couple of months after pitcher Andrew Heaney credited the band’s music for loosening the guys up in the clubhouse and helping them make a run through the opening rounds of the playoffs. In recent weeks, Rangers fans jumped on the bandwagon and began singing it nonstop at Rangers home games – culminating in an epic singalong as the Rangers swept the Orioles in the ALDS.

Texas Rangers fans join in for the Creed sing-a-long between innings

CREED WAS IN THE BUILDING LAST NIGHT

However, as the saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” The Rangers invited Creed to the ballpark last night for an important Game 3 matchup against the Houston Astros. Keep in mind the Rangers had been 7-0 while playing “Higher” at Globe Life Field.

And the one time Creed shows up and is put on the jumbotron to singalong with the Rangers faithful? OF COURSE they ended up losing 8-5.

Creed is actually at the Astros-Rangers game tonight



Here they are checking in

FOLKS, CREED IS IN THE BUILDING

TIMMY TRUMPET, ANYONE?

Honestly, I don’t know how you recover from this.

You can’t be losing to the Astros when your lucky charm is in the building. That is of course, unless the luck has run out and the Rangers playoff run is going to go the way of the band’s career throughout the past decade – essentially nonexistent.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the jinx of music.

The Mets were all about the annoying Timmy Trumpet last season for Edwin Diaz. The minute they had him perform live? The Mets were 83-48 in 2022 until the organization got all caught up in the musician’s hit song “Narco,” and invited him to CitiField. Ever since that performance, the Mets have been terrible, going 91-100 since that dreadful day.

If I’m the Rangers there is no way I’m allowing Creed back into that ballpark. They need all the help they can get against a solid Houston Astros team and can’t be having Creed frontman Scott Stapp ruin it.

Sorry Scott, looks like you’ll have to stick to the NFL performances.