Coyotes Player’s Dad Says He Was Hacked After Tweets Slamming Team

The father of Arizona Coyotes star Clayton Keller said that tweets critical of the team were not from him. He says someone hacked his account.

The Arizona Coyotes have been in the news the last few days, and it’s not because they’re kicking ass and taking names. It’s because as it stands, they don’t have an arena to play in. At least not long-term.

The team’s plans to build a new arena in Tempe were recently shot down by voters. This left the ‘Yotes — who currently play at ASU’s Mullett Arena — without a long-term home.

This frustrated a lot of fans, and it seemed like Kellers’ old man, Bryan Keller, was heated too… or at least, whoever was using his account was.

Those tweets — which have since been deleted — were posted as replies to the team’s tweet announcing that their bid for a new barn had been voted down.

While his dad’s account said Keller wouldn’t be with the team next season, the 24-year-old signed an 8-year deal with Arizona in 2019. That runs through the 2027-28 season.

Still, he could demand a trade before next season if he doesn’t like the uncertainty surrounding the franchise at the moment. He’s got a no-trade clause in his deal, but it doesn’t kick in until 2024-25.

But hold the phone: the words may not have come from the fingertips of the real Bryan Keller. While it was certainly his account, Keller has since said that he was the victim of a hacker.

Keller Says A Hacker Lambasted The Team Using His Twitter Account

GoPHNX.com’s Craig Morgan tweeted that he spoke to Keller who told him he had been out of town when friends told him about the scathing tweets directed at his son’s team.

“Wednesday morning, while out of town on business, I was informed by several friends a couple of Twitter messages were apparently sent from my personal account regarding the vote on the proposed arena in Tempe and my son, Clayton Keller’s future in AZ. (continued below) — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 19, 2023

"This matter has been reported and my account is now secure. Everyone who knows me knows my opinions are all mine and I own them! These were not my comments or views on the matter. I want to apologize for any confusion this caused anyone.” — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 19, 2023

Keller said that the tweets reflected his viewpoint on the situation. He also said his account has since been secured.

You’ve got to take Keller’s words — by way of Morgan — at face value. Having said that, it’s wild to think that there’s a hacker out there who happens to be such a big Coyotes fan, that they would co-opt an account belonging to one of the players’ teams just to bash the team.

But hey, maybe that’s what happened.

The Coyotes are still trying to nail down a long-term home. Yahoo Sports reports that they’re now looking at Mesa, Arizona. That, however, would require another public vote like the one that just went against them in Tempe.

