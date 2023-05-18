Patrick Mahomes Wants Coyotes To Move To Kansas City

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes seems to want the NHL to return to Kansas City.

The future of the Arizona Coyotes is more up in the air than it has ever been (which is saying something) following news that their bid for a new arena in Tempe had been shot down by voters.

The ‘Yote’s spent this past season playing in the 5,000 Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, but that was always supposed to be a temporary move while they waited for a new, permanent, NHL-sized barn.

It sounds like that won’t be coming, at least not in Arizona. So, could Kansas City be a good spot for the team to move to?

Mahomes thinks so.

KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 17, 2023

The Chiefs QB has definitely thought about the prospect of an NHL team returning to Kansas City before. Notice he tagged the T-Mobile Center? That’s an arena that can hold just over 17,500 people for a hockey game. That’s certainly big enough to host an NHL club long-term.

The NHL has been to Kansas City before. The city was home to the Kansas City Scouts for two seasons in the mid-1970s. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Could The NHL Return To Kansas City?

Kansas City pops up in NHL expansion and relocation rumors fairly often. If the Coyotes did relocate there it would be the city’s second crack at hosting an NHL franchise. The Kansas City Scouts joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1974. They played two seasons in KC before moving to Denver and becoming the Colorado Rockies in 1976.

The Rockies moved to New Jersey in 1982, meaning the Scouts are still technically in operation as the New Jersey Devils.

If the NHL does go back to Kansas City, personally, I’d like to see them resurrect the Scouts. They did it with the Winnipeg Jets even the original Winnipeg Jets are now the Coyotes.

It’s still not clear what the NHL and the Coyotes will decide to do. If they decide to relocate, there are other cities rumored to be in the mix including Salt Lake City and Houston.

They could also decide to play at least one more season at Mullett Arena as they still have a few more years left on that deal.

But who knows? Maybe having a big name like Patrick Mahomes lobbying to bring the team to Kansas City could be enticing.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle