Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Calls Playing In LA ‘Home Game’ For Dallas

Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb admitted that he won’t be feeling like an outsider in Los Angeles this weekend as he prepares to visit SoFi Stadium for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Rams.

Lamb — who’s in his second NFL season and first as the Cowboys’ primary target following the departure of Amari Cooper — spoke to reporters on Thursday and shared that the last time he played in LA (facing the LA Chargers in Week 3 last season) the atmosphere felt like a home game.

Lamb said his observation was based on the number of Cowboys jerseys that overtook SoFi Stadium.

“Cowboys Nation, they show up in LA,” Lamb told reporters on Thursday. “Last year when we played the Chargers it was the same scenario. It felt like a home game in LA.”

CeeDee Lamb on what he expects to see in the stands when Dallas gets to SoFi to face the Rams on Sunday:



“#Cowboys nation will most definitely show up. They show up in LA.” pic.twitter.com/QSoMxab3pj — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 6, 2022

LA fans have never been the most faithful. But with the Cowboys, their fandom’s got a grip on Southern California.

Dallas holds OTAs in the city of Oxnard — on the outskirts of Los Angeles County — and the move has trickled into a greater base of Cowboys fans in LA than most visiting teams on the NFL calendar.

What’s At Stake For The Cowboys?

Dak Prescott continues to rehab his injured thumb. He was hurt in a Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys QB has made significant strides in his rehab, but he still has issues getting his grip on the football heading into Week 5.

The Cowboys are looking to preserve their three-game winning streak. Cooper Rush, filling-in for Prescott, has exceeded expectations as the interim starter.

Rush and Lamb have formed a solid connection in Prescott’s absence, with the latter tallying 23 catches for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

In their season opener, Lamb caught only two passes for 29 yards from Prescott.

Although he missed some practice time this week with a groin issue, Lamb said he’ll be ready to play this weekend.

Sean McVay’s Rams will be focused on preventing back-to-back losses after falling to Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. It was Shanahan’s seventh-straight regular-season victory against the Rams. The Cowboys are looking to win their fourth straight.