Cowboys Safety DaRon Bland Roasted By Al Michaels After Giving Up Easy TD; DK Metcalf Disses Bland Using Sign Language

Have mercy, Al Michaels.

During Thursday night’s primetime battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, safety DaRon Bland gave up an easy 73-yard touchdown to Seahawks DK Metcalf in the first quarter.

Michaels showed up to work Thursday night. He put out a personal highlight after criticizing Bland for his broken coverage and questioning NFL voters for picking Bland as November’s Defensive Player of the Month.

It was a well-timed diss by Michaels.

“DaRon Bland just won Defensive Player of the Month for November but obviously the voters didn’t count November 30th,” Michaels said on the TNF broadcast.

Eaaasy there, Al.

Bland earned the honors after reaching an NFL-record fifth pick-six TD of the season. He recorded the most TDs in a season by a defensive player off interceptions. Bland added 20 tackles in November, excluding Thursday’s game against Seattle.

After enduring several weeks of bad TNF matchups and sleepy Al, it’s nice to see the man on the mic wake up a bit.

As Michaels delivered the hard diss, Metcalf was talking his own smack against Bland. Well, not necessarily speaking it.

Using sign language, Metcalf went to the cameras after his TD and signaled, “Stand on business.”

We weren’t on board with DK Metcalf’s pre-game leather skirt … but the sign language dig is sensational. Kudos where it’s deserved.

