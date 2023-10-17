Cowboys’ Play Sheet Was In Full View For The World To See During Win Over Chargers

Videos by OutKick

Typically, you don’t see NFL coaches blatantly show the world their team’s play sheet, but the Dallas Cowboys aren’t your typical team.

During the Cowboys’ eventual 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy held up the team’s play sheet exposing every single play on one side of the laminated, very colorful, piece of paper.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s play sheet in full view. 👀 pic.twitter.com/0PBZMiq7ny — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 17, 2023

Coaches are often seen holding a piece of paper or some sort of folder over the outside of the sheet in order not to expose anything, but McCarthy didn’t bother on Monday night.

READ: FEMALE CHARGERS FAN EXPERIENCES PAINFUL EMOTIONAL SWING DURING LOSS TO THE COWBOYS

In reality, McCarthy ‘giving away’ plays likely had zero impact on the game. It’s tough to imagine photos or videos of the sheet made their way to the Chargers’ staff. Even if they did, coaches would then have to decipher what the plays were. Plus, McCarthy was calling plays from the other side of the sheet when the moment was captured.

Nevertheless, it’s wild to see McCarthy being so nonchalant about holding out the play sheet.

The sheet itself also reveals just how insanely nuanced and complicated playcalling is at the NFL level. Quarterbacks memorizing the confusing names and then remembering the plays while large men are sprinting directly at them is certainly something.