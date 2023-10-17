Female Chargers Fan Experiences Painful Emotional Swing During Loss To The Cowboys

Videos by OutKick

A female Chargers fan experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows Monday night against the Cowboys.

Dallas and Los Angeles battled it out on the field, and the Cowboys were able to sneak away with a win After a late field goal in the final minutes of the game and making a defensive stand by picking off Justin Herbert.

It was a pretty entertaining sequence of events down the stretch, and one woman’s reactions through the fourth quarter perfectly captured the ride that is being a sports fan.

Chargers fan goes viral during loss to the Cowboys after showing a crazy emotional swing. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Female Chargers fan goes viral for reactions during loss to the Cowboys.

She had nothing but pure joy on her face when the Chargers tied it up 17-17. The woman was overwhelmed with positive emotions. She looked so happy that she might start crying tears of joy.

This Chargers fan is losing her mind cheering on her team 😭pic.twitter.com/6YfFdBYJup — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 17, 2023

However, she had a very different reaction when it became clear the Cowboys were going to win. It looked like her world had been destroyed.

So much hope. So much pain.

like a true chargers fan her night ended in pain pic.twitter.com/xFdh7NTyKk — alex (@highlightheaven) October 17, 2023

Welcome to life as a sports fan.

Being a sports fan is all about the swings. It’s all about ecstasy in the best moments and pain and darkness in the moments of crushing defeat.

People who don’t watch sports will never understand. The rush of watching your team win and the pain of watching your team lose in heartbreaking fashion are two of the greatest emotions a human can feel.

I think back to the 2015 NCAA Tournament title game between Duke and Wisconsin. When the Badgers were up big in the second half, I felt like I was rolling on a cloud. My brain was overloaded with positivity. Then, the game was stolen from Wisconsin and Duke won. The pain that followed was overwhelming. I’ll discuss further at david.hookstead@outkick.com with anyone who shared the pain.

That’s the same journey the woman above took Monday night. I can see it in her eyes. I can see it in her soul. She went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in a matter of minutes.

The Chargers lost 20-17 to the Cowboys Monday night, and one fan had a particularly bad night. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Yet, we keep watching sports and continue to torture ourselves. Why? Because we simply can’t get enough of the rush that is winning, even if it comes with the inevitable pain of losing. Pour one out for this poor woman. She certainly deserves it.