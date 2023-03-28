Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Faces Defamation Lawsuit

Videos by OutKick

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was the target of a new lawsuit filed Monday by 26-year-old Alexandra Davis, the woman who to be Jones’ biological daughter.

Davis’ lawsuit alleges that Jones and two other men deliberately launched a campaign against her, calling her an “extortionist” after stepping forward to reveal her ties to the Cowboys owner in 2022.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The report from ESPN’s Don Van Natta, Jr., noted that Davis filed the case in Texarkana, Texas, federal court on Monday. Davis’ lawyers, Jay K. Gray and Andrew A. Bergman submitted a 22-page defamation complaint.

Jones was named in the defamation lawsuit, alongside his friend and lawyer, Donald T. Jack Jr., and Jones’ communications consultant, Jim Wilkinson.

“Not once did Defendant Jones or any of his agents ever deny that Plaintiff was Defendant Jones’ daughter,” the lawsuit read. “Instead, Defendant Jones chose the avenue of calling his own daughter an ‘extortionist’ merely to make his own public image less despicable by attempting to discredit Plaintiff’s reputation and character in the public eye.”

Davis Is Fighting Back On Jerry Jones’ NDAs

Last year, Davis spoke out on Jones being her biological father, adding that he paid Davis’ mother, Cynthia, $375,000 and set up two trust funds to conceal the relationship stemming from the 1990s. Jones met Cynthia at an American Airlines ticket counter in Little Rock, Arkansas, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

In December, a judge in Texas ordered Jones to take a paternity test based on Davis’ claims.

Donald T. Jack addressed Davis’ original claim against his client, Jerry Jones, and said that the woman demanded “Ezekiel Elliott” or “Dak Prescott” money (~$20 million) to end her accusations. Jones’ team has fought the allegations but has not outright denied Davis’ connection to the NFL owner.

Davis has refuted claims that she’s pinching Jones for money, saying she shared the letter with Jack on behalf of a therapist’s recommendation.

The young woman has stated that her objective in the legal battle has been to be acknowledged by Jones.

“Rather than acknowledging his child, or even taking the opportunity to get to know his child, my father and his associates have publicly smeared my reputation and intentions,” Davis said in a statement.

She added, “I have been falsely accused of a ‘shakedown’ and ‘extortion.’ In reality, I am a daughter who simply wants to acknowledge her father without fear of retribution. I will not stand by and let my father’s actions or words define me or my future.”

Jerry Jones and wife Eugenia Jones attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)