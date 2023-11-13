Cowboys Cheerleaders Celebrate Victory Monday, Bengals Fan Slams Beer Against His Head & Brittany Wants To Talk To A Manager

Videos by OutKick

I have very good news and very bad news for your NFL teams

In case you haven’t taken a look at the calendar lately, Thanksgiving is NEXT WEEK. That means it’s time to start thinking about your NFL hotel playoff reservations because we have teams that are on the verge of clinching, including the Detroit Lions who now have a 99% probability of making the playoffs and a shocking 23% probability of playing in the Super Bowl.

Once again, last night as the Lions were ripping off huge chunk plays against the Chargers, I asked the text group if they’ve purchased Lions Super Bowl futures tickets. I’ve tried to tell these Michigan Men since August that this is a contender.

And dare I say home-field advantage?

Look at the upcoming schedule for the Eagles: (road) Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, (road) Cowboys, (road) Seattle. If the Lions are going to catch Philly, it will be over this stretch because the Eagles finish with the Giants, the Cardinals and on the road against the Giants.

Good news/Bad news:

That was a brutal loss for the Bengals when Tyler Boyd couldn’t catch the possible game-winner. Very bad news — the Bengals schedule is absolutely treacherous with a remaining win percentage of .653. The next hardest schedule belongs to the Raiders (.594%).

Bad, bad news for Burrow and MY Bengals: Here’s the remaining schedule: (road) Ravens, Steelers, (road) Jags, Colts, Vikings, (road) Steelers, (road) Chiefs and then home against the Browns. Woof. I’m no expert, but that sounds brutal.

If you’re a Texans fan, you have to start thinking playoffs. The schedule is favorable (.438 winning %), the running game destroyed Cincinnati, and the Browns have to come to Houston.

Very bad news if you’re a Colts, Jags or Titans fan:

Did you watch Stroud sling it on the Bengals? Holy crap. If you haven’t taken notice, you might want to because there are very few passes that aren’t on the money. Outside of the late 4th quarter disastrous interception, the guy looked like a seasoned vet in Cincinnati.

There’s still good news for Lions fans who might want to hedge for a Detroit NFC title game in the Motor City: Rooms for NFC Championship weekend are ridiculously cheap. Fair warning. It’s just a hedge. You can always cancel. Don’t get caught without a room (there are still plenty of options downtown) for possibly one of the biggest weekends in Detroit history. I’m just sayin’.

I have bad news for the NFC West and teams that might have to face the 49ers — the defense is really, really good again. Did you see what Chase Young, Nick Bosa, and that defense did to the Jags? 5 sacks, 2 INTs, and 2 forced fumbles. Good luck to future opponents.

49ers defense having a(nother) day

I have bad news for whoever decides to win the NFC South: Your team is going to get curb-stomped at home in the playoffs. Book it.

Crockpot Ribs: For or Against?

I’m not one to argue with a Bills fan over how to cook any food, so I’m leaning on you guys here. What are your emotions over Crockpot ribs? Is there shame in using the countertop slow cooker for a rack?

Saturday Screencaps

• John L. writes:

Joe, today’s content was just unbelievable–and on a Saturday no less. I salute you!

Kinsey:

Thank you, John L.

I had every intention of cutting the column short as I was preparing to hop in the car to get down to Dayton, OH to watch college football my father who’s coming off a knee scope, but I just kept going. I kept putting together the pieces on that column because the readers keep sending material that needs to be published.

The flow was there. I was in the zone. I was like Jordan pumping in 50 on the Knicks. I just couldn’t stop shooting.

In the end, my trip time was pushed back just 15 minutes and I made it to Dayton just fine.

Screencaps Sunrise/Sunset villain Todd Z. finds supporters!

• Jeff M. in northeast Ohio writes:

Not that he needs support, but I’ll side with Todd Z. I can’t understand the fascination with sunrises and sunsets… They happen pretty much every day without fail. Maybe it’s growing up on a farm and being in the field for both on a daily basis made me numb to them. That said, not a huge deal to scroll past them.

• Tim B. writes:

I’m on team Todd Z. I read that in the column and said “amen”…so tell Todd Z he has an ally up in Traverse City, Michigan.

A variety of stuff and a #TeamSunset

• Pete from Arizona writes:

As a former U.S. Marine, I loved all the military girls of Instagram pics for Veterans day! Feel free to keep those going if you want! Those are all ‘real’ women that are doing what so many of the complainers in this country won’t do, put themselves on the line for a bigger purpose.

I love the wide variety of Insta girls you show, be it Farm/Outdoor girls (like Teresa Diesel), Service ladies (Police/Military/Nurses), Athletes (Jutta Leerdam, Paige Van Zant), the aging incredibly well type (Liz Hurley, Kate Beckinsale) or just regular smoke-shows (Livvy Dunne, Sydney Sweeney). Just a great variety so well done and ignore the complainers.

Speaking of complainers, Todd Z complaining about Sunrise/Sunset pictures is rich. So, what he is saying is I love this site but you need to tailor it to me. Hello….. isn’t that a microcosm of what social media is in a nutshell? The vocal minority spewing stupid stuff because it somehow offends them, and the internet and everything about it should be tailored around them. That was almost as silly as awhile back when some Jack Wagon’s complained about Hildee’s naval, pretending it was such a turn off that despite them having zero shot at her, they would turn it down because of it if it was presented to them. Yeah right, sure.

I love that you do a mix of things and let the readers push the column in different directions. You are hitting all your readers different sweet spots and a reason for the popularity of it. Kind of like Forest Gump where he said life is like a box of Chocolates, not sure what you are going to get when you begin the column each day.

Since you are doing military stories, I got to enjoy seeing many incredible things and places when I was in the Marines. I was the son of a legal immigrant farm worker so basically knew nothing about nothing growing up in a pre-internet world and my time in there taught me a ton of stuff. Got to see incredible stuff like Fighter Jets and then after leaving and getting a degree, got to work on the stuff the military uses. Full circle moments.

Oh yeah, speaking of sunsets, I’m all sunsets, don’t have the desire to get up before sunrise to take pictures but that is me though I respect those that want to do that. Here are a few sunset pics from when we went to Hawaii this spring!

• Ron D says:

Good morning, Joe! Long time reader. Here’s a shot of part of Sedona, AZ at sunset. As far as the mindset that there are too many sunrise/sunset pictures, I would encourage those that don’t like it to become part of #teamscrollpastifyoudontlikeit. Deal with it and move on. Keep up the good work!

• Deer writes:

Sunrises are great. They give you that boost to start your day but I’d rather sleep in. Sunsets are phenomenal especially in the land of Outkicks’s Zach Dean. Took this a couple days ago on our anniversary from our balcony view in Clearwater, Florida. A pirate ship looking for booty. Little did they know the best booty in Florida was in room 524 at the JW Marriot.

Coolest tool ever?

• John L. writes:

Joe, I am not much of a tool guy or DIYer, but in the spirit of TNML I do pride myself on my yard work. So how awesome is this battery-powered mini chainsaw/pruner/trimmer (#notsponsored)? As soon as I saw it, I had to get one. And I can report that it certainly does the job.

Your Amazon delivery might be delayed in Houston

• James spotted this good one:

This driver did not give consideration of soft strata off a narrow drive, It’s been 5 hours and the tow truck just arrived.

Back surgery

• Jim M. recently went under the knife and has some X-rays to show us:

On a sober note, I’m going in on Friday for a back fusion of L4 and L5. Ugh, gonna be a long recovery but I need my life back! Wanna play golf again. I’ll try and let u know next week. Been laid up for 2 years, that’s how I discovered your column. Maybe the nation can give me some recovery tips?, take care.

Well, I made it home Joe, now let the healing begin! Check out the hardware!

Kinsey:

Get better, Jim!

Which one of you has had this surgery? Help Jim feel better about his recovery.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Michigan Engineering

• James S. wants a piece of the Michigan Engineering Department:

The UoM Engineering student body is nearly 9700. Academic staff 580. This is what they came up with? Go Bucks!

Let’s go have an incredible day. The sun is shining. It’s your last full week of work before a long Thanksgiving weekend.

By the way, I’ve determined this is the best week to put up Christmas decorations. Tomorrow I’ll explain.

Take care.

