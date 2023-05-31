COVID Is Truly Over: Air Traffic Exceeds 2019 Levels

Videos by OutKick

The seemingly endless COVID pandemic may have finally ended.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), holiday air travel has fully recovered.

Reuters reported that holiday air travel traffic over the Memorial Day weekend actually exceeded levels seen in 2019.

Almost 9.8 million passengers went through security or were screened by the TSA from Friday-Monday. That exceeded the 2019 Memorial Day period by about 300,000, according to Reuters.

On Friday alone, the TSA screened 2.74 million passengers, the highest single day since before COVID in November 2019.

Airlines for America estimates that summer travel will also exceed 2019. They estimated that from June-August, 256.8 million people will head to the airports, up 1% on summer 2019.

Despite the best efforts of “experts” and politicians, the American public are overwhelmingly rejecting COVID panic and getting back to normal.

And as anyone who’s been to the airport recently can tell you, virtually none of them are wearing masks.

Fauci must be furious.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

COVID ‘Experts’ Wanted A Permanently Scared Public

Even a brief look at past statements by “experts” and politicians claimed that society would never go back to normal.

Or that we’d be forced into a permanent “new normal.”

Handshakes would become a thing of the past, travel would disappear out of fear of contained spaces, and masks would become a common fixture in society.

Turns out, just like their predictions and policy recommendations, they were completely off.

Fauci and the CDC’s COVID extremism continues to be overwhelmingly rejected.

Air travel exceeding 2019, despite deteriorating economic conditions thanks to lockdown-caused spending, shows how ready the public is to move on from pandemic restrictions.

The COVID-caused new normal is thankfully, a thing of the past.