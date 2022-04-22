Cover Up: Philadelphia Ends Mask Mandate DAYS After Announcing Its Return

Philadelphia’s latest round of masking mandates beat CNN+ for ‘Fastest Cancelation of 2022.’

Announced Thursday, Philadelphia will be lifting its citywide indoor mask mandate, just 10 days after the senseless announcement (April 11) brought back the pandemic-era restriction and only four days since it went into effect (April 18).

#BREAKING Phila. indoor mask mandate coming to an end. Per Phila. Health Dept: “Due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, the City will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate.“ @6abc — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) April 22, 2022

Lawsuits quickly hit the city. A group of business owners and restauranteurs sued the city after it decided to bring back the cumbersome guideline.

Possibly thinking other cities would follow suit, Philly opted to reject masking data amid a spike in COVID cases and reinstated mandatory mask-wearing for all indoor settings.

As reported by OutKick’s Sam Amico, the city announced that its recent spike in cases propelled the region into Level 2 of a four-tiered COVID defense guideline.

Philadelphia’s health commissioner, Cheryl Bettigole, said the following once masks were brought back:

We hope by having folks whenever they’re in public, indoor spaces we can get ahead of the wave and keep it from reaching a peak like we saw in January with the omicron variant. If we can do that, we can literally save the lives of vulnerable Philadelphians. At this level of transmission, we do not believe that there is any reason to panic or enjoy any activities that we enjoy and are important to use. Our city remains open.

On Thursday, Philadelphia’s Board of Health voted to do away with the restriction and fear-mongering as sliding case counts confirmed that masking fails to reduce the spread of the virus.

#BREAKING: Philadelphia will rescind the city's indoor mask mandate just days after the order went back into effect, city health officials tell CBS3.https://t.co/BuTeM0oN3N — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) April 22, 2022

The department released a statement on Thursday: “The City will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate.”

I mean, mask data isn’t that hard to understand if you actually look at it. Tell me how much masks have mattered over the last three years, bud. (Graph from @ianmSC). https://t.co/Tq1KaUVSMd pic.twitter.com/Nzg2qglm4m — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 21, 2022

